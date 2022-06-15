ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Slated to test knee Thursday

 3 days ago

Kopech (knee) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the...

Look: Alfonso Soriano Went Viral At Cubs Game Last Night

The Chicago Cubs don't have much to smile about at the moment, but fans took a stroll down memory lane when seeing a familiar face at Wrigley Field. Former outfielder Alfonso Soriano, who played with the team from 2007 to 2013, attended Wednesday night's game against the San Diego Padres.
White Sox sign Dan Winkler to minor league deal

The White Sox have signed reliever Dan Winkler to a minor league contract, according to an announcement from their Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte. He’ll step onto the Knights’ active roster in hopes of earning his way to the big leagues. Winkler opted out of a minor league deal...
White Sox 3B Moncada leaves game with hamstring tightness

HOUSTON --  Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada left a game Friday night against the Houston Astros in the third inning with tightness in his left hamstring. Moncada pulled up after running to first base on a groundout in the second inning and was limping slightly as he returned to the dugout. He remained in the game at third base in the bottom of the inning before being replaced by Josh Harrison in the third.
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Dealing with side discomfort

Garcia isn't starting Saturday against the Astros due to side discomfort, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Garcia is being held out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games, and manager Tony La Russa revealed that the second baseman is dealing with an injury. The extent of the 31-year-old's injury isn't yet clear, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.
Michael Kopech
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Cleared for Sunday's start

Kopech (knee) will start Sunday against the Astros, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Kopech left his previous start last Sunday with a knee issue after recording just two outs. He was quickly cleared of anything worse than discomfort, however, and he noted the next day that he felt much better after getting some fluid drained. He tested his knee in a bullpen session Thursday and evidently proved to the team that he was good to go without missing a turn in the rotation.
Twitter Calls For It So Is It Time For The Cubs To Fire David Ross?

The Chicago Cubs are riding a nine-game losing streak and fans are vocally upset. When it comes to the organization, there have been questions about its drive to win. After winning in 2016, expectations were set at an unprecedented level. But was David Ross a byproduct of bad timing or a failure in the making forcing the Cubs to fire him mid-season?
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Eight runs allowed in loss

Giolito (4-3) picked up a five-inning loss Friday against the Astros, allowing eight runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking three. This was arguably Giolito's worst game of the season, increasing his ERA by nearly a run to 4.78. The righty got tagged for eight runs, including two home runs, both of which are the most he has allowed in a game this season. He also threw a season-low three strikeouts for the second time this month. He has a 7.88 June ERA, which he will look to improve in his next appearance, which is projected to be a home start versus the Blue Jays next week.
Cubs' David Bote: Resuming rehab assignment Friday

Bote (shoulder/head) will resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. Bote got a few days off after experiencing bouts of dizziness last week, but he was cleared to work out over the last few days and will return to game action Friday. The 29-year-old had lackluster results to begin his rehab assignment, as he posted a .497 OPS with two doubles, four runs, two RBI and two stolen bases.
White Sox's Reese McGuire: Not starting Friday

McGuire isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros. McGuire has gone 4-for-12 with a double, four runs, a walk and three strikeouts over his last four games but will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Seby Zavala is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Delivers first career homer, RBI

Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays. Rutschman checked off a couple of milestones Wednesday, hitting his first career homer and his first two RBI in the fourth inning. This was the catcher's fourth multi-hit effort in 21 contests this season. He's still slashing a shaky .192/.267/.321 while adding nine runs scored, five doubles and a triple through 86 plate appearances, but perhaps this is the spark he needs to up his game at the major-league level.
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Exits Thursday's matchup

Bichette exited Thursday's game against the Orioles due to a right leg injury, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports. Bichette went 1-for-3 to begin Thursday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the top of the eighth inning. However, he underwent X-rays after the game that came back negative. The 24-year-old isn't expected to miss time, but the Blue Jays will see how he feels Friday before determining his status for the series opener against the Yankees.
Moncada leads White Sox against the Astros following 5-hit performance

Chicago White Sox (30-31, third in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (39-24, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (4-2, 3.88 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (6-3, 2.64 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -175, White Sox +149; over/under...
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Headed to COVID IL

Aguilar is headed to the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Aguilar and Jesus Sanchez are dealing with "medical issues" that manager Don Mattingly "can't talk about", so the situation is pretty clear. Miami will announce roster replacements closer to first pitch Friday. Garrett Cooper will likely play first base in Aguilar's absence while other players rotate through the designated hitter spot.
White Sox: 3 crosstown trades we could make with the Cubs

The Chicago White Sox could get a little help this year with a crosstown trade with the Chicago Cubs. The Chicago White Sox helped build a big part of their core when they made a trade deadline deal with the Chicago Cubs several years ago when they sent Jose Quintana to the other side of the Windy City. Both Dylan Cease and Eloy Jimenez became a part of their organization in the deal.
White Sox's Jake Burger: Hitless in return

Burger went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Friday against the Astros. Burger missed two games due to a hand contusion but returned to the lineup to hit fifth while serving as the designated hitter. Prior to going down, Burger was in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak, during which he collected four home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored. He should have a secure spot in the lineup, particularly with Yoan Moncada battling a hamstring injury.
