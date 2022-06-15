ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jazz to interview Sixers assistant Sam Cassell for head coaching job

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Now that the offseason is essentially in full swing in the NBA, now is the time for the coaching carousel to go around and around in the league.

The Utah Jazz are in the midst of the finding a replacement for Quin Snyder after he stepped down after eight seasons on the job. His decision comes after the Jazz fell in Round 1 to the Dallas Mavericks and now, Utah had to figure out who will replace Snyder after he went 372-264 on the job.

The Jazz have already interviewed plenty of candidates, but now they have their eyes on Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach, Sam Cassell. The former NBA champion has served two seasons in Philadelphia under Doc Rivers and he is a prime candidate for a head coaching gig in the NBA.

Cassell was also a part of the 2008 champion Boston Celtics who were constructed by now-Jazz CEO Danny Ainge. The connection there is obvious.

The Sixers would like to keep Cassell around as he is a vital part of their coaching staff, but if the Jazz decide to hire him, that would be a good move for his future as a coach.

