Graveside Service for Etta Faye Weaver, 81 of Weatherford, Oklahoma formerly of Panama, Oklahoma will be at 2pm on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Old Bokoshe Cemetery in Bokoshe, Oklahoma with Jim Cook officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home in Poteau, Oklahoma. Etta was...

WEATHERFORD, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO