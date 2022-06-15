ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Hospital gives reminders of hot car-related accidents

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn all too common tragedy in the summer is hot car-related accidents. Hospital gives reminders of hot car-related accidents. Average gas price in Missouri just hit a new record …. MoDOT crews adjust for big heat, but...

'It's extremely stressful': St. Louis area dealerships battle break-ins, thefts

DE SOTO, Mo. — Auto thefts at several dealerships have gotten the attention of multiple law enforcement agencies throughout southeast Missouri. On Thursday, just before 4 a.m., there was a report of a break-in at Century Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Wentzville. Police said six or seven people were seen on surveillance video and five vehicles were taken.
How the Saharan dust plume affect St. Louis

A large plume of Saharan dust has made for some milky skies overhead this week. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The beauty in …. Summer Fire and Speed Spectacular Father’s Day weekend. Nexstar Founder’s Day of Service. Deadly house explosion in north county. Missouri passes new voter-ID bill.
Piling trash cooks amid summer temps in St. Louis streets

Garbage is piling up around St. Louis residents. Many say it’s trashier than ever. Piling trash cooks amid summer temps in St. Louis …. Average gas price in Missouri just hit a new record …. MoDOT crews adjust for big heat, but work must go …. Clayton creeper: Search...
Photos: Time is winding down on St. Louis area clock repair shop

After 33 years of business on Brentwood Boulevard, Robert Good, 66, is retiring. His shop, Clockmaster Inc., will shut its doors at the end of July, leaving a growing hole in local businesses doing complex clock and watch repair. Photos by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of...
Woman struck by vehicle in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police said a vehicle overturned after hitting a pedestrian in north St. Louis’ Penrose neighborhood Friday night. The vehicle struck a woman around 8:40 p.m. in the 4100 block of Shreve Avenue. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.
Stray Rescue St. Louis Needs Help as Extreme Heat Leads to Overflow

The heat in St. Louis isn’t just brutal for humans, but for our furry friends, too. Due to the number of pets needing help during the heatwave, Stray Rescue St. Louis (2320 Pine Street, Strayrescue.org) has reached max capacity at its facility. The rescue told KMOV that the shelter sees a spike in dogs when extreme heat hits the area.
Motionless Dog Lay Helpless As A Friend Watched Over Her From A Distance

Stray Rescue of St. Louis employees showed up to help a dog who lay motionless in a stranger’s backyard. Upon a closer look, rescuers realized the puppy had a guardian angel; She was being watched over from afar by another canine. They didn’t know what her injuries were, so they carefully lifted her with a blanket into the car. And after that they turned their attention to the friend …
Sit Means Sit St. Louis now under new ownership

Chase McDowell has brought the Sit Means Sit Franchise to St. Louis. Sit Means Sit is the largest U.S. based dog training company and has over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada. They are attention based, balanced trainers that work with any age, any breed and any problem dog.
Road rage incident briefly closes Clark Bridge Wednesday

What is believed to be a road rage incident had the Clark Bridge closed for a short time Wednesday afternoon. According to information provided by the Alton Police Department, they received a report of gunshots and subsequent traffic crash in the area of the Clark Bridge just before 2pm. A vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the southwest end of the bridge in Missouri.
Storm causes extensive damage early Friday

ALTON - With summer officially just a few days away, a storm blew through the area around 5 a.m. Friday downing trees, power lines and utility poles across Madison County. Firefighters everywhere were scrambling to cover the calls that began just a few minutes after 5 a.m. There were temporary power outages, and some lasting hours, as lines went down and service was interrupted sparking automatic fire and burglary alarms. One alarm was at Alton Square Drive but no problems were found there. Wind blew down part of a tree and snapped a power pole off in the 600 block of E. 16th Street in Alton. Tree limbs blocked the 2800 block of College Avenue and the 900 block of Washington Avenue.
