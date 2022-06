ENNIS, Mont. - The Madison County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is warning people of further possible flooding coming with anticipated higher temperatures. While there are noticeable declines, warmer weather may result in more snowpack melt, and people are being asked by the county EOC to follow road signs, to not go around any blockades and use extreme caution when crossing flooding areas.

