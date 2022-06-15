ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park County, MT

Park County flooding incident leaves 0 known deaths, 0 serious injuries as of Wednesday

By Gallatin County
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVINGSTON, Mont. - To date, this incident has caused no known deaths or serious injuries. Ten rescues have been performed via aircraft and swift water rescue teams. No further rescue activity was necessary last night. Water recession is expected to continue through Thursday. Higher temperatures at the end of...

NBCMontana

Livingston assesses damage after flooding

BOZEMAN, Mont. — In Livingston people are trying to salvage what's left after the destruction caused by the Yellowstone River. U.S Senator Jon Tester joined FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell to survey the damage today. “We need them to document what their damages look like any repairs that they made,...
LIVINGSTON, MT
Devastating Photos From the Yellowstone River Flood of 2022

I woke up on the morning of Monday, June 13 and saw that the spring runoff was in full force on the Yellowstone River, where I work as a fly fishing guide. It had been raining for nearly three weeks straight, so a higher water level was expected. I stopped by a river access point a couple of blocks from my house in Livingston, Montana, on my way to work. The 9th Street Island side channel is typically full during springtime, and the rest of the year it is reduced to a trickle while the main channel carries drift boats and rafts through town. On Monday, the river was big, loud, and muddy. It looked angry.
LIVINGSTON, MT
6-18-22 fdl residents impacted by montana flooding

A Fond du lac resident and his wife are holed up in their newly purchased home in a remote area of Montana following last weekend’s massive flooding event. T.J. Schoenborn says he and his wife Crystal arrived at their house in Nye, Montana days before torrential rains flooded the area. “When we got here we noticed the (Stillwater) river was fairly high but nothing that would have been dangerous. On Sunday it rained basically 24 hours and heavy. The rain on top of the snow melt took the river and widened it out where it took out roads, bridges and homes,” Schoenborn told WFDL news. Schoenborn says you can only drive so far until you come to a washed out bridge. Schoenborn says at this point he’s not sure how long it will be before he will be able to get off the mountain and back to civilization. “We’ve got about 4-6 weeks of food for us and our dogs. We still have electricity, we still have water.” Schoenborn says the locals say they have never seen anything like it. “… some people who have lived here their whole life, they’re saying they’ve never seen anything like this. Their biggest worry up here is always forest fires, but they’ve never had issues with flooding.” He says the concern is with warmer temperatures in the forecast, the snowmelt from the mountains could result in additional flooding. Schoenborn runs Victoria’s Pet Nutrition in downtown Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI
KBZK News

Montana Roots in Livingston recovering from flooding

Montana Roots, a Livingston business located along the Yellowstone River, faces flood damage in its field and inside its greenhouse. Thick mud caked Montana Roots Farm, while waist-high water flowed through the island leaving debris in its wake. Sam Mascari, owner of Montana Roots, spent the majority of Monday taking care of his family and sand-bagging their home to welcome them back post-rescue.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Conditions vary in Custer Gallatin National Forest

BOZEMAN – Following widespread flooding across southwest Montana, the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s seven ranger districts are seeing variable conditions. The U.S. Forest Service advises recreationalists to plan ahead and remain aware as conditions may change. The Bozeman district of the Custer Gallatin will open all seasonal gates...
BOZEMAN, MT
Raging River, Rising Community: The Yellowstone Flood of 2022

Less than a week ago, I was tucked in a sleeping bag next to the Yellowstone River. Today, that campsite is underwater, as is the bridge that stood next to it. Paradise Valley is a living Montana iconography. On the east side of the valley, the Absaroka Range leans tall and jagged against the skies.
GARDINER, MT
Here Are The Best Ways to Help Montana Flood Victims

Many Montanans are trying to heal and rebuild after historical flooding hit south-central Montana on Monday. If you're looking for ways to help fellow Montanans that were impacted by the flooding, here are a few ways to help. GoFundMe has released a list of verified pages and fundraisers. If you...
MONTANA STATE
Streamflow records shattered

Low temperatures and persistent precipitation combined with an unusually high June snowpack to set the stage for historic flooding in southwest and south-central Montana this week. At least five rivers in Park, Carbon and Stillwater counties set all-time records for high flows, wiping out bridges and roads and sending entire buildings downstream in the process.
BILLINGS, MT
