Park County flooding incident leaves 0 known deaths, 0 serious injuries as of Wednesday

A Fond du lac resident and his wife are holed up in their newly purchased home in a remote area of Montana following last weekend’s massive flooding event. T.J. Schoenborn says he and his wife Crystal arrived at their house in Nye, Montana days before torrential rains flooded the area. “When we got here we noticed the (Stillwater) river was fairly high but nothing that would have been dangerous. On Sunday it rained basically 24 hours and heavy. The rain on top of the snow melt took the river and widened it out where it took out roads, bridges and homes,” Schoenborn told WFDL news. Schoenborn says you can only drive so far until you come to a washed out bridge. Schoenborn says at this point he’s not sure how long it will be before he will be able to get off the mountain and back to civilization. “We’ve got about 4-6 weeks of food for us and our dogs. We still have electricity, we still have water.” Schoenborn says the locals say they have never seen anything like it. “… some people who have lived here their whole life, they’re saying they’ve never seen anything like this. Their biggest worry up here is always forest fires, but they’ve never had issues with flooding.” He says the concern is with warmer temperatures in the forecast, the snowmelt from the mountains could result in additional flooding. Schoenborn runs Victoria’s Pet Nutrition in downtown Fond du Lac.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO