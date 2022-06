ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police in St. Petersburg said a 39-year-old man transported to the hospital suffering a gunshot wound is dead after he was shot Friday evening. At around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting near the 2900 block of 15th Avenue South. 39-year-old Marquell Boyd was found shot in his driveway before being transported to the hospital where he later died, St. Pete police say.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO