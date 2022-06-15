ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia lands LEGO factory in suburban Richmond

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Global toy manufacturer the LEGO Group plans to invest more than $1 billion to build a...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcn247.com

Race for Alaska's US House seat taking shape

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The race for Alaska’s U.S. House seat is taking shape. Republican Sarah Palin is seeking a return to elected office 13 years after she resigned as governor. Two of her rivals, Republican Nick Begich and independent Al Gross, are trying to paint her run as unserious and self-serving. The fourth candidate running, Democrat Mary Peltola, says negative campaigning is one of the most unsavory parts of U.S. politics. Palin, Begich, Gross and Peltola, in that order, were the top vote-getters in last week’s special primary. They will compete in a special election set for Aug. 16 that will feature ranked choice voting.
ALASKA STATE
wcn247.com

Court doors closed to NAACP suit over Black juror denials

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal appeals court says the NAACP has no standing to sue a Mississippi prosecutor accused of routinely rejecting Black jurors in criminal cases. District Attorney Doug Evans has been accused of routinely rejecting Black jurors because of their race — including in a high-profile murder case overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. But the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Thursday that a local NAACP chapter and four other plaintiffs who sued Evans could not show they faced an immediate threat of being cut from jury service. In 2019, the Supreme Court overturned the murder conviction of Curtis Flowers after finding Evans excluded Black jurors.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcn247.com

Minn. Republican threatens retaliation against medical board

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has threatened to retaliate against the Minnesota board that oversees doctors as it investigates him for the fifth time. Jensen calls the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice a “juggernaut” that he'll deal with if he’s elected governor. Jensen, a family practice physician from Chaska, is a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic who has promoted alternative treatments. He said in a video posted on Twitter Thursday night that he shouldn't have to practice medicine or run for governor with the cloud of a board investigation hanging over him. The board comprises 16 people, all appointed by the governor.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy