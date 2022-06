MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The matchups are set for the 2023 Big 12/SEC Challenge. West Virginia is one of five Big 12 teams hosting the nonconference matchup as it welcomes Auburn on Saturday, Jan. 28. This marks the fifth time the two programs will square off on the hardwood and just the second time they meet in Morgantown. The all-time series is split at 2-2.

