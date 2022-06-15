This app is a must-download for anglers

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore an angler ever drops a line in the water, they have a lot to consider to ensure a safe, rewarding trip. The weather, tides, and a variety of other factors can influence a boater’s plans, and it pays to keep up with all those variables before and during the excursion....

Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama in 60 seconds: Waterfalls

With all due respect to TLC, maybe chasing waterfalls is a good thing to do during blazing Alabama summers. Here is a minute’s worth of some of Alabama’s best waterfalls to cool you down and provide a little Zen until you can visit in person. Alabama waterfalls in...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Online surplus item auction now live, Alabama agency says

Starting today, you can bid on surplus items - including laptops, furniture, vehicles and more - owned by the state of Alabama. The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting the auction via GovDeals.com starting at 7:30 a.m. with bidding running until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. For information on becoming an authorized bidder, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/online-auctions. The auction items are listed here: www.GovDeals.com/AlabamaSurplus.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Operation Grow helps veterans start farms in Alabama

ALABAMA (WTVM) - If you’ve served in the military and are maybe at a crossroad trying to decide what to do next - there’s a targeted program statewide that helps veterans plant seeds for a new career. “There are three main components of Operation Grow, which is training,...
ALABAMA STATE
State
Alabama State
wtvy.com

Alabama mother fed up with barrage of bats

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Daleville apartment complex is dealing with numerous bats flying around one particular building in the complex, from sundown until sunup. Residents at Deerfield Apartments are pleading for help. “It’s been going on for two years now,” Kiara Blanks, resident, said. Blanks tells News...
DALEVILLE, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Lake Martin Now Has 1-Hour Alcohol Delivery

AUBURN — Fetchme announced on June 7 the launch of alcohol delivery services for three of its newest cities in Alabama: Tuscaloosa, Birmingham and Lake Martin. FetchMe is committed to making alcohol delivery incredible, enjoyable and amazingly convenient for all customers older than 21 years. Alcohol delivery will be made available for consumers in time for the kick off of the summer season. FetchMeAlcohol is a service designed to uplift local package stores, distilleries, wineries and breweries owned by local entrepreneurs. Through FetchMe, local alcohol businesses are empowered by giving them important online resources, education and digital capabilities to bring their alcohol products to market for online distribution at fetchmealcohol.com.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

'Shockwaves': Alabama, U.S. see increase in shootings with multiple victims

The church shooting in Vestavia Hills is the latest instance of increasing gun violence in Alabama, already one of the most violent states in America. Thursday night’s shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is the second Alabama shooting to leave at least three people dead so far this year. Gun violence with multiple casualties is on the rise in Alabama and in the United States, according to federal experts.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Strong storms cause damage in central Alabama

Severe thunderstorm warnings had an impact in several areas across central Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and night with strong storms moving westward, staying south of Interstate 59. Wind gusts were reported to be 50 to 60 miles per hour and the storms included several reports of hail. A tree was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

The 10 Alabama cities with the fastest-growing home prices

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Alabama using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data...
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

7 Alabama Restaurants To Put On Your Bucket List

Some of the best food in the world is found in the great state of Alabama. Southern cooking trumps them all. The mom-and-pop restaurants in Alabama rival all other states. Alabama BBQ. Fried everything. Our desserts like Banana Pudding, Red Velvet Cake, or Pecan Pie. 7 iconic Alabama restaurants you...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama storms cause widespread wind damage, weather service says

Wednesday was a wild weather day across much of Alabama. Not only was it blazing hot, with heat advisories in effect, but there was also a widespread round of severe storms during the afternoon and nighttime hours. The National Weather Service offices across the state issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings...
ALABAMA STATE
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Eligible Alabama families will receive two more rounds of P-EBT payments

Alabama families will receive two more rounds of P-EBT payments to cover the 2021-2022 school year and upcoming summer months. Benefits are currently projected to be loaded onto EBT cards June through September. The school year P-EBT will be issued in two payments tentatively scheduled for June and July. The...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

J. Pepper Bryars: Here's who funded some of those silly Pro-Katie Britt advertisements

My mailbox has been infested the last few weeks with a bunch of silly pro-Katie Britt flyers paid for by a group calling itself “Alabama Christian Conservatives.”. Aside from insulting my intelligence with such juvenile propaganda, I found the group’s cynical attempt to exploit my connection to those three words — Alabama, Conservative, and Christian — especially aggravating, and the use of that last one a bit irreverent considering the manipulative language used on the flyers.
ALABAMA STATE

