Larry Odell Grooms, 77, of Columbia, died on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Born in Columbia, SC, on August 30, 1944, he was a son of the late Frank Odell and Eula Mae Lloyd Grooms. Mr. Grooms was a US Navy veteran and spent his career in Auto Body and Repair. He was owner of Alpine Paint and Body for many years and a former member of the North Columbia Rotary Club. He enjoyed working in his yard and tending to his flowers.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO