Despite the rise of digital currencies, the Federal Reserve has shown the crypto markets who's boss and who will stay boss well into the future. "What the Fed is forcing the markets to do is flush out all areas of froth," iCapital Chief Investment Strategist Anastasia Amoroso said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above) "I am not calling all areas of crypto froth, but in a market that continued to trend up there were structures upon structures and derivatives upon derivatives that built up on average coins. So it's starting a flush out in very important parts of crypto. I think that is a good thing."

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO