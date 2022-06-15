ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Zendaya Is What??': Viral Video Of Sonogram Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

By Jovonne Ledet
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Zendaya is at the center of discussion after a viral TikTok video made its way to Twitter and led users to believe that the Euphoria star was pregnant.

The 25-year-old actress is adored and closely followed by many for her talent, off-screen personality, beauty, and relationship with Spiderman co-star Tom Holland .

Chaos quickly ensued among her vast fandom on Wednesday (June 15) when a TikTok video that appeared to show Zendaya announcing she's pregnant emerged on Twitter.

"I love you. Halfway there. @tomholland," an Instagram photo of a sonogram posted by Zendaya was captioned, according to the viral video.

However, the video of the actress was merely a prank trending on TikTok. On the platform, people are getting #Krissed, which is a new viral trend that convinces viewers to believe a story until a photo of Kris Jenner appears at the end of the video confirming none of it was actually true.

Unaware of the trend, Twitter users fell for the prank and sparked pregnancy speculation that had Zendaya trending.

The sonogram photo included in the viral video was merely photoshopped to make it seem like the actress posted it. Zendaya's latest Instagram post was a red carpet video on June 10, so Twitter users simply got #Krissed, and all the rumors appear to be false.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

