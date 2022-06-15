ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army fan drive in final week

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army Fan Drive of Reno County at Westlake Ace Hardware concludes this Sunday,...

KWCH.com

Sedgwick County hosts hazardous waste drop off Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is hosting a drop-off event on Saturday. The event will be held at the Sedgwick County Zoo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Household hazardous waste such as paint, aerosols, used motor fluids, lawn and garden chemicals, fluorescent light bulbs and more, will be recycled or properly disposed of, free of charge. The even is intended for individual household items, not business waste.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

FairyTails Family Zoo Night coming up July 8

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Zoo is holding a "FairyTails" Family Zoo Night Friday, July 8th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is planned as an evening of entertainment, snacks, costumed characters, special stories, and animal encounters. Grab your crowns and gowns and come out for a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Warning for Wichita drivers, pavement buckling due to heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - This week, it’s not rain or snow creating a sticky situation for Wichita drivers. Instead, it’s intense heat. The City of Wichita said pavement buckling is fairly common, especially in the summer. “I damaged one of my rims in a pothole, driver Fiorella Dozier...
KAKE TV

Shelters reach max capacity with record number of pets available

If you've been considering adopting a cat or a dog... now is the time. The Kansas Humane Society and the Wichita Animal Shelter are pairing up and sounding the alarm. This is what KHS posted on Facebook a few days ago. "We’re going to very honest – things are really hard right now and we are at a breaking point. Both Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and the Wichita Animal Shelter (WAS) are at ABSOLUTE MAX CAPACITY – and more animals arrive each day. Intake is at record highs for both shelters and adoptions and pets reclaimed by their owner are at record lows. The flow of animals doesn’t stop, but no one is coming to save them. This is an absolute crisis situation, and we need our community to rally together for the next several months to get through it. We desperately need your help to save lives so very difficult decisions don’t have to be made due to lack of kennel space. Innocent animal lives are at severe risk."
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Lifeguard saves boy from drowning at Kansas waterpark

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Lifeguards at Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park in Derby performed a water rescue Friday, according to a statement from the city. Just before 9p.m. a lifeguard identified a 3-year-old boy under water in the children’s area of the pool and performed a water rescue. Derby Fire...
DERBY, KS
KSN News

Lifeguard saves child from drowning at Derby water park

Note: This story has been updated for further clarification. DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Derby Fire and Rescue was at Rock River Rapids in Derby on Friday, less than two minutes after a report of a drowning. Police say a child was playing on the lily pads and went underwater. A lifeguard jumped in and saved […]
DERBY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Sgt. Davis back on the job after motorcycle crash

November 15, 2021 is a day Jefferson Davis will never forget. That afternoon, Davis and a friend were cruising the highways of northern Barton County on motorcycles when Davis lost control of his bike and crashed into a ditch. The off-duty Great Bend Police Department sergeant suffered two skull fractures, a broken neck, broken ribs down his entire left side, a broken shoulder, ruptured spleen, and bleeding in the brain.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Honor Flight car show June 25

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Honor Flight Hutchinson Volunteers 3rd Annual Car Show is coming up Saturday, June 25 from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. at Midway Motors in Hutchinson. You can register your car at the event to show. There will be a food court with hamburgers and hot dogs available.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

1 person dead in Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A person has been killed after a shooting in the 3400 block of S. Everett in Wichita on Friday. Police and EMS were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:10 p.m. Police are saying that the shooting is likely self inflicted.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Urban League hosting free drive-thru produce pantry in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Urban League of Kansas and the Kansas Food Bank are partnering together to provide a mobile fresh produce drive-thru this week. The event is from 2-3 p.m. on Thursday at 2418 East 9th Street North. Only one visit per household is permitted. Anyone in need...
Hutch Post

Man sentenced for killing best friend during fight at Kan. home

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for the shooting death of his friend in Wichita three years ago. Brandon Craig, 25, of Independence, Missouri, was sentenced Wednesday in Sedgwick County District Court to 74 months in prison, television station KSN reported. Craig pleaded guilty in April to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the shooting death of Justin Lane, 21, of Grain Valley, Missouri.
tsnews.com

Hazmat cleanup needed for semi-tractor falling into Ninnescah River

A semi-truck traveling on US-54 fell into the Ninnescah River yesterday morning (Wednesday, June 15). According to Sedgwick County Fire Department, the Hazardous Material Team were on scene on US-54 and the Ninnescah River. They assisted the Cheney Fire Department with hazmat cleanup due to the semi-tractor trailer leaving US-54 ending up in the river. Sedgwick County EMS transported a patient to the hospital at around 4:30 a.m. Travel was limited to to one lane in both directions on US-54 whil...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
