Don’t count him out

(Arnold) One of the most highly contested races in the August Primary election will be for Missouri State Senate in the 22nd District. Current Senator Paul Wieland of Imperial is term-limited out, and four Republicans are running for that seat. One of those candidates is former State Representative Jeff Roorda of Arnold. Roorda ran for office previously as a democrat but has crossed party lines. He says he was not happy with the direction the democratic party was moving towards, which is why he made the move.

IMPERIAL, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO