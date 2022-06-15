ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Don’t count him out

By Missourian Editorial Board
Washington Missourian
 3 days ago

Judging by the scant media attention he is receiving, Dave Schatz would appear to be a long shot to replace Missouri’s Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate. Some media outlets fail to even mention him in their reporting on the race. Perhaps that’s because early polls show the...

www.emissourian.com

Comments / 1

Related
mymoinfo.com

Jeff Roorda for Missouri State Senate

(Arnold) One of the most highly contested races in the August Primary election will be for Missouri State Senate in the 22nd District. Current Senator Paul Wieland of Imperial is term-limited out, and four Republicans are running for that seat. One of those candidates is former State Representative Jeff Roorda of Arnold. Roorda ran for office previously as a democrat but has crossed party lines. He says he was not happy with the direction the democratic party was moving towards, which is why he made the move.
IMPERIAL, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Make Sure You Know These 6 New Laws in Missouri

Missouri Governor Mike Parsons signed into law on Thursday, June 16 six new laws that if you live in Missouri you will need to know. KY3.com reports that these go into effect immediately. Bill SB 718 Designates HBCU Week and modifies provisions regarding higher education. Basically means the third week in September is dedicated to the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Devemplement.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, MO
Government
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
County
Franklin County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
KYTV

Senator Josh Hawley comments on Senator Blunt’s support of bipartisan gun reform framework

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Sunday, it was announced Missouri Senator Roy Blunt was included in group of 20 U.S. Senators in support of a bipartisan gun reform framework to curb gun violence in America. That group included 10 Republicans. In a statement released by the group they said their plan saves lives while protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.
MISSOURI STATE
kbia.org

Huge bill adds extra steps for voters and those who run Missouri elections

The election omnibus bill that Missouri lawmakers passed this year was originally a seven-page attempt to again implement a photo ID requirement in order to vote in the state. What made it past the finish line is a more than 50-page bill that includes not only the photo ID requirement, but also changes to absentee voting and the registration process, as well as new rules for election authorities across Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Opioid bill becomes Missouri law

Bipartisan legislation aimed at increasing opioid addiction treatment was signed into law by Missouri’s governor on Thursday morning in Jefferson City. The governor signed six bills, including legislation from State Rep. Dirk Deaton (R-Noel). His bill gives the state Department of Corrections and the Judiciary access to Missouri’s opioid addiction treatment and recovery fund to pay for treatment and law enforcement costs.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Dave Schatz
Person
Roy Blunt
kjluradio.com

Governor Mike Parson to sign six bills into law today

Governor Mike Parson will sign six bills into law today. One of the bills allows pharmacists to sell the addiction mitigation drug naltrexone hydrochloride. The bill also gives the Missouri Department of Corrections access to the Opioid Addiction Treatment and Recovery Fund to pay for addiction services and law enforcement costs related to addiction treatment.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Missourians probably won't get a chance to cast ballots on ranked-choice voting proposal this year

Missourians will likely not get to decide the fate of a plan to implement ranked choice voting for certain elections. The group pushing that constitutional amendment said on Thursday that an internal audit showed it didn’t have enough signatures for the plan to make it on the 2022 ballot. In order for a constitutional amendment to make it before voters, groups need to collect a certain number of signatures in six out of eight congressional districts.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General opposes USDA’s guidance restricting federal funding

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced on Thursday announced that his office joined states in opposing the USDA Nutrition Services Civil Rights Division’s guidance proposing regulations on state agencies’ federal financial assistance based on gender and sexual orientation discrimination. “The USDA is requiring schools to comply with their...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Republican Senate#Missouri Attorney General#The U S Senate#The Missouri Senate#Modot
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, June 16th, 2022

(O’Fallon, MO) -- With the support of U-S Senator Roy Blunt, a bipartisan agreement has been reached on Capitol Hill regarding some gun safety measures, but it’s drawing the ire of many STATE Republican lawmakers back in Missouri. House Speaker Tony Lovasco, along with 48 other state lawmakers, are demanding that Senator Blunt “immediately and publicly withdraw support” for Red Flag laws designed to keep firearms out of the hands of potentially dangerous people. Lovasco says a vote for the bill “will directly enable the spread of confiscation laws throughout the country, and further normalize support for the eventual disarmament of this nation.” The letter was sent Wednesday.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

What’s to come for Missouri’s use of federal COVID relief funds?

For months, cities across Missouri and the Kansas City region have been eyeing the billions of dollars sent to states as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, an effort by the federal government to provide some relief from the strains caused by COVID-19. The money is so...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

How marriage rates have changed in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Giggster compiled data on marriage rates in Missouri using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Marriage rates in the U.S. have been on the decline for several decades. Giggster looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention marriage rate data in Missouri, you can read the national story here. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis County town goes from resort to environmental disaster

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Summer is that time when Missouri families pack their vehicles and head somewhere for a relaxing vacation or weekend getaway, like any of the state’s popular lakes or beaches. But there’s a former resort town in west St. Louis County that was home to one of the largest environmental disasters in United States history and rendered the resort into a ghost town.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
mycouriertribune.com

This Is the City with the Most Veterans in Missouri

Young Americans enlist in the armed services for many reasons, including the opportunity to gain new skills, get physically fit, and earn financial assistance to pay for college. One of the most common reasons, however, is to serve the country. On top of the more than 1.4 million active-duty service members in the military, the United States is home to over 17.8 million veterans.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Mo. Dept. of Health and Human Services gives COVID-19 update

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The number of new COVID-19 infection in Missouri remained relatively flat, as of Friday, June 17. According to the Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri reported nearly 10,000 new case this week. That’s just a couple hundred more new infections compared to the week...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy