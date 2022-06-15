ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Lambert launches new home goods collection called ‘Wanda June Home’

By Woody
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
MIRANDA LAMBERT ABC

Walmart announced its latest home collaboration yesterday (June 14) with reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, Miranda Lambert. Miranda launched her new home goods collection called Wanda June Home that is now available at Walmart.com.

“Wanda June Home is named after the two most influential women in my life, my mom Beverly June Lambert and my grandma Wanda Louise Coker, AKA Nonny. They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love and memories. That’s really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand,” said Lambert. “The products are a physical representation of a long line of beautiful memories with amazing women. I am thrilled to launch Wanda June Home with Walmart, where my grandpa was a greeter back in the day and where I’ve shopped all my life.”

The line features kitchen, bar, table top and home decor items priced from $13 to $170. Most of the items have a Southern Charm.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
