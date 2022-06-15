Release of In-Car Camera Footage from Officer-Involved Shooting

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Release) - On Wednesday June 15, 2022 at 13:09 the Laramie Fire Department and Laramie Police Department were dispatched to 1598 Riverside Drive for the report of a possible structure fire. The first arriving Fire unit was Engine 3 from Fire Station #3 at 13:14. The fire was located in the living space of a single story home. Moderate smoke was issuing from a skylight in the center of the structure. Fire crews attacked the fire and were able to knock it down by 13:27. The home was searched and was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The first report of the fire was by a neighbor. A large amount of debris inside the home slowed overhaul efforts to search for and extinguish hidden hot spots. The home was heavily damaged by the fire and the local Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants. No human injuries were reported by fire crews, occupants or bystanders. One cat was removed from the structure and did not survive. Burn-out checks from Local 946 Firefighter’s Union were issued to the occupants to assist with basic needs.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO