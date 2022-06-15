ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Release of In-Car Camera Footage from Officer-Involved Shooting

KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

The Cheyenne Police Department is releasing a video from the May 28th officer-involved shooting that occurred...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K2 Radio

WATCH: Cheyenne Police Release Video in Fatal Shooting of Murder Suspect

Cheyenne police late Tuesday afternoon released in-car camera footage related to the fatal officer-related shooting of a murder suspect last month. The incident occurred around 12:51 p.m. on May 28 at 2514 E. 11th Street, four days after police received a report that Davin Darayle Saunders, who was wanted out of Scottsbluff for multiple homicide-related charges, was in Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Three Killed in Interstate 80 Semi Truck Collision

CHEYENNE — Investigators from the Wyoming Highway Patrol continue to work on identifying three individuals who were killed in a two-vehicle collision just east of Cheyenne early this morning. WHP reports that accident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. near milepost 383 on Interstate 80 this morning. The preliminary investigation...
K2 Radio

18-Year-Old Laramie Driver Killed in Rollover Crash

A Laramie teen is dead after rolling her SUV southwest of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 11:13 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, near milepost 1.9 on Hanson Lane near Lake Hattie Reservoir. According to a crash summary, 18-year-old Elizabeth Ferris was headed west when she...
LARAMIE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
oilcity.news

Wyoming teen dies in rollover crash near Laramie

CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old Wyoming woman has died after a crash in Laramie earlier this week. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the woman was driving a GMC Yukon west on Hansen Road when she failed to make a right-hand curve. The vehicle then...
LARAMIE, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three die in crash east of Cheyenne

Three people died early Friday when a tractor-trailer collided with an overturned commercial truck on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said. The crash occurred at roughly 1:20 a.m. when the driver of a commercial truck and trailer lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn in the road. A second tractor trailer that was heading in the same direction then collided with the overturned truck, causing them both to burst into flames, the highway patrol said.
CHEYENNE, WY
North Platte Post

Crash near Cheyenne claims 3 lives

On June 17, 2022, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 383 on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. At 01:21 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. The preliminary investigation shows a commercial truck and trailer headed east on Interstate 80 around milepost 383. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
county17.com

WHP: Three die after semis ‘engulfed in flames’ in crash near Cheyenne; I-80 eastbound closed Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Three people died in a crash early Friday morning Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a press release. I-80 eastbound is expected to stay closed most of Friday while clean-up and investigation occurs, the WHP said in the press release shared at around 11:45 a.m. Friday. Traffic is being re-routed to the I-80 Frontage Road.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cpd#State
CBS Denver

Wyoming Family Killed In Crash On I-25 Identified, Range In Age From 51 Years To 3 Months Old

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The five family members killed in a crash on Interstate 25 earlier this week have been identified by the Weld County coroner. The Godines family included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. (credit: CBS) Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming. They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon.
WELD COUNTY, CO
wyomingnewsnow.tv

House fire displaces residents in Laramie, cause under investigation

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Release) - On Wednesday June 15, 2022 at 13:09 the Laramie Fire Department and Laramie Police Department were dispatched to 1598 Riverside Drive for the report of a possible structure fire. The first arriving Fire unit was Engine 3 from Fire Station #3 at 13:14. The fire was located in the living space of a single story home. Moderate smoke was issuing from a skylight in the center of the structure. Fire crews attacked the fire and were able to knock it down by 13:27. The home was searched and was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The first report of the fire was by a neighbor. A large amount of debris inside the home slowed overhaul efforts to search for and extinguish hidden hot spots. The home was heavily damaged by the fire and the local Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants. No human injuries were reported by fire crews, occupants or bystanders. One cat was removed from the structure and did not survive. Burn-out checks from Local 946 Firefighter’s Union were issued to the occupants to assist with basic needs.
LARAMIE, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming man accused of trafficking fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school

A federal grand jury has indicted a Cheyenne man suspected of trafficking fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Wyoming said Thursday. Robert Butler has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of an elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
K2 Radio

Woman Taken to Hospital After Crashing Into Cheyenne Apartment

A 32-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after crashing her car into an apartment complex in northeast Cheyenne, police say. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the 3200 block of Randy Road. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the woman was backing up at a high...
The Denver Gazette

Six dead in two crashes in Weld County

Six people died in two crashes on Interstate 25 in Weld County on Monday, including a 3-month-old girl. The first crash was reported just after 1:30 p.m. at mile marker 243. Four vehicles were involved including a tractor-trailer, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Five people who were in a...
WELD COUNTY, CO
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Firefighters Put Out Dumpster Fire

Cheyenne Fire Rescue put out a dumpster fire on Tuesday morning. Just in case you are waiting for the punchline here, we are talking about an actual dumpster fire. Literally, a garbage disposal unit that caught on fire. According to a CFR news release, firefighters were called out on a...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

WYDOT, Contractor to Begin Signalization Project in Cheyenne

Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. are scheduled to begin a signalization project at the intersection of Wyoming Highway 219/Yellowstone Road and Wyoming Highway 212/Four Mile Road on Monday, weather permitting. The project includes installing traffic signals and restriping the intersection. Delays at the...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Possible In SE Wyoming On Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in southeast Wyoming on Friday, June 17. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon, and a few could become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted portions of our area with a Marginal (1 of 5) Risk for severe thunderstorms today. Storm motion is expected to be generally south to north, with 2-8PM the primary period to watch. The main threats are gusty/erratic winds and lightning, but isolated small hail is possible.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy