Le Center Fire Department to celebrate 125th anniversary

By By CARSON HUGHES
Le Sueur County News
Le Sueur County News
 3 days ago
The Le Center Area Fire Department is preparing a parade, water fights, live music and more activities for the institutions 125th anniversary celebration.

On Saturday, June 25, the anniversary will kick off with a 2 p.m. parade down Main Street and Lexington Avenue. Fire Departments from around the area have been invited to participate alongside law enforcement, local businesses and a guest appearance from the Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders.

The parade leads into the main event at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds. The venue will feature food vendors, a beer garden and bounce houses for the kids as well as a meet and greet with the Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders.

The Le Center Area Fire Department is also giving attendees an education in fire safety with a doll house fire flow path demonstration. While fire safety tips like to "stop, drop, and roll," and stay low to the ground to avoid smoke inhalation are common knowledge, the demonstration shows how airflow can control how fire spreads through one's home.

"They'll light the bedroom on fire in this dollhouse and will make sure all the doors and windows are shut on it and, as they open up different doors and windows, it will show the public how fire can travel through the hallway down to the next source of oxygen to keep it going," said Mayor Josh Fredrickson.

It's an eye-opening experience, the volunteer firefighter added. The more airflow in the house, the faster the fire can spread.

"When you go to bed at night make sure you shut the doors to your bedrooms because that limits the amount of smoke and fire that can get into the room and buy you more time to escape safely," said Fredrickson.

A limited number of spots are available to take up a fire hose and compete in the amateur water fight tournament. Teams of men and women will face off in gendered brackets at 4 p.m. with the goal of spraying a barrel into the other team's side. Trophies will be awarded to the first and second place teams in each bracket.

Registration is open until 5 p.m. on June 24 at a cost of $50 per team. Sign ups for men's and women's teams are first come, first serve. To sign a team up to participate, contact Josh Fredrickson at Josh.fredrickson@cityoflecenter.com.

Live music performances begin at 4:30 p.m. with local acoustic musician Jared Graff, followed by headlining classic rock tribute band Arch Allies. The Mankato band is known for playing classic hits by Bon Jovi, Queen, Journey, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Boston and Def Leppard.

The 125th anniversary is a long anticipated follow-up to the Le Center Area Fire Department's centennial anniversary celebration in 1997. Fredrickson, whose father was fire chief during the centennial, said a committee of four current and two retired firefighters have been planning the event for two years.

Patrons who end up enjoying the beer garden a little too much can get a free sober ride home between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. by Minnesota Towards Zero Deaths. Attendees within 10 miles of Le Center are eligible for the service.

"For a lot of us this is a once in a lifetime deal. The fire department has been to the community but sometimes they don’t remember that the community is so important to what we do as firefighters," said Fredrickson. "Without their support, without their donations we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. Sometimes that gets lost and we wanted to make sure we had a big event to say thank you for all of their support over the last 125 years."

Le Sueur County News

Le Sueur County News

Le Sueur County, MN
ABOUT

Le Sueur County News has been serving Le Sueur County since 1918. Le Sueur News-Herald was found in 1983 and merged with the Le Center Leader in 2018 to provide better coverage to local readers. Publishes Thursday and online at www.LeSueurCountyNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/le_sueur_county_news/

