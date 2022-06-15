ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathis, TX

Albert Flores Ortiz

mysoutex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbert Flores Ortiz, 74 years of age of Mathis, Texas passed peacefully on June 9, 2022. On August 28, 1974, Albert married the late Dora Olivo Ortiz. Their life was filled with joy, love, and unity for their family. Mr. Ortiz was born on June 6, 1948, in Corpus...

www.mysoutex.com

Comments / 0

Related
mysoutex.com

GySgt Norman Gene Doubrava

GySgt Norman Gene Doubrava, 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Skidmore, Texas on June 15, 2022, after a brief battle with lung cancer. Norm was born August 16, 1938, in the Olmos Community in Bee County to Frank Joe Doubrava and Helena Louisa (Herzog) Doubrava. He was a graduate of Mathis High School. Norm was a proud United States Marine. He served two tours in Vietnam and retired after 20 years of service to the Corps. GySgt Doubrava was an infantry man, supply chief, trained reserve troops, and served in the honor guard. He proudly volunteered with Toys for Tots during his time in the service. He also drove a cab part time while stationed at Camp Pendleton in California and had lots of stories to tell about his time as a “cabbie.” After retirement, Norm moved back to Bee County with his 2 children. As a single father, he begins working for Ralph Meuth as his ranch foreman. He would end up working there for 23 years doing what he loved, ranching & working cattle. After Mr. Meuth passed away, Norm moved back to the family ranch, where he began raising his own cattle (brahmans being his favorite.) Hard working & still not ready to slow down, he & his brother, Henry, began a custom hay baling business. They serviced Bee County & the surrounding areas until Henry passed in 2007, and Norm continued the business from there with the help of his brother Allen. He always enjoyed being on the tractor and taking care of his loyal customers every year. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church, the Marine Corps League, and the Fleet Marine Reserve.
SKIDMORE, TX
mysoutex.com

Lance Dodson Montgomery

Lance Dodson Montgomery, 74, from Sinton Texas passed away suddenly on Monday, June 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adele and Ballard Montgomery, and sister, Maris Coggin. Lance is survived by his twin sisters, Annell Edwards, and Mardell Schaible (Dan), nephews Murry Coggin, Taylor Edwards (Julie),...
SINTON, TX
mysoutex.com

James U. Baker

James U. Baker, 66 of Goliad, Texas, formerly of Jacinto City, Texas, went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2022, in Victoria, Texas, under the loving care of Hospice of South Texas. James was born on June 25, 1955, in the foothills of Ashland, Alabama, the son of...
GOLIAD, TX
mysoutex.com

City honors agency contributions with proclamation

Whether assisting families impacted by the recent tragedy in Uvalde or on a daily basis providing services in Karnes County for infants and families, the Community Council of South Central Texas Inc. makes a difference. The Karnes City Council during its regular May 24 council meeting proclaimed May as Community...
KARNES CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Mathis, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Obituaries
City
Beeville, TX
mysoutex.com

Letters to the editor

Genifer Rucker, president – Christus Spohn Beeville will be leaving Bee County soon to run Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas. We are very sad that we will be losing such a tremendous community leader, but we are so proud of her accomplishments and the faith and confidence that the Christus Health System has in Mrs. Rucker.
BEE COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Kenedy Chamber announces 101st annual banquet night

The Kenedy Chamber of Commerce will host its 101st annual banquet on Friday, June 17. The Fiesta Blanca y Caliente, a white hat party, will be held at Our Lady of Peace Church, 605 Karnes St. The event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for $50 each. A ticket...
KENEDY, TX
mysoutex.com

With the start of hurricane season residents are asked to prepare

Hurricane season officially began June 1 so once again the Coastal Bend is on high alert. Recently the Portland Chamber of Commerce held a disaster preparedness breakfast to make sure local residents are ready should another big hurricane hit close to home. Pets. City of Portland Special Services Corporal Jacob...
PORTLAND, TX
mysoutex.com

Sinton shooter arrested, charged with murder

San Patricio County Crime Scene personnel were assisting the Sinton Police Department on a shooting that occurred last week. On June 4, the sheriff’s office received calls of a shooting at the 500 block of Sodville Road in Sinton. The male victim was killed, but Sinton PD and DPS deputies apprehended the suspect, Richard Gonzales, 55, shortly afterward. He is being held at the San Patricio County jail.
SINTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mylo
mysoutex.com

CBDRG closes out Hurricane Harvey disaster recovery efforts

For many residents of the Coastal Bend, August 25, 2017, will forever be seared into their memories. That day Hurricane Harvey, a category 4 storm, made landfall and left a path of destruction in its wake. Harvey was the first major hurricane to hit the area in 47 years and caused an estimated $125 billion in damage according to the National Hurricane Center.
BEEVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy