WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - When COVID-19 lockdowns kept everyone home, people needed a way to have fun and stay cool at their place, so the pool industry was swimming in orders. “Many customers were wanting to either buy a hot tub or buy a swimming pool or just take the pool they have and make sure it’s up and operating and working. We’ve been very busy since COVID hit,” said David Boylen, General Manager of Valley Pool and Spa.

WAYNESBORO, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO