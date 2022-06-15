ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Restaurant Serves The Best Sushi In California

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

For a sushi restaurant to be considered the best in the entire state, it must offer exceptional service, an abundant menu, and something unique that no other sushi restaurant in the state brings to the table. The best sushi restaurant in California offers this, and so much more.

According to a list compiled by Love Food , the best sushi in all of California can be found at Shin Sushi in Los Angeles. Shin Sushi is known for providing an abundance of options. The restaurant is so good , that it received a Michelin star in 2019 and the chef is nationally renowned. One of their specialties is omakase. Omakase is a style of Japanese dining that involves the chef choosing all of the food for the customer.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the best place to order sushi in the state :

"The Golden State is rich in sushi joints, but you won't find a better spot than this. Shin Sushi received a Michelin star in 2019 for its delicate and creative nigiri options, expertly executed by chef Taketoshi Azumi, and it's thoroughly deserved. Plump for the omakase option, a form of Japanese dining in which guests leave themselves in the hands of the chef, and trust Azumi to whizz you up something special."

For more information regarding the best sushi in each state visit HERE .

