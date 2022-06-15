ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Pass-Rush Mount Rushmore: Cowboys' DeMarcus Ware on Final 4?

By Kevin Tame Jr.
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hl5wF_0gBdHk0W00

Former Los Angeles Rams star and Super Bowl Champion Von Miller gives his Mount Rushmore of pass rushers

One of the best linebackers in the history of the NFL, Dallas native Von Miller, sees three legendary players, all at different positions, as his Mount Rushmore of pass rushers.

And one of them is a Dallas Cowboys legend.

Miller, who spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams , agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills on a six-year contract. The star pass rusher is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, an eight-time Pro Bowler, and seven-time First-Team All-Pro.

With 115.5 career sacks, it’s safe to say he knows a great pass rusher when he sees one. His first couple of choices would be included on most, if not all, such lists.

So when Kevin Hart asked Miller on his series 'Cold as Balls' who he would put on his Mount Rushmore of pass rushers, it’s a list worth paying attention to. He looked up to Ware and is to this day golf buddies with the Cowboys icon. He played with Aaron Donald last season and got a close look at how dominant he is as a pass rusher , and he couldn’t leave him off his Mount Rushmore.

“It starts with Bruce Smith, 200 sacks, you know you gotta go with him,” Miller said. “DeMarcus Ware, he changed the game. I love DeMarcus Ware. You gotta put AD on there. I played with him, I’ve seen it up close and personal.”

The insertion of Smith and Ware should not be a surprise as both were dominant players who, not surprisingly, are considered two of the best linebacker/defensive ends of all time.

As for Donald, he certainly deserves to be on this list. Aside from helping the Rams win the Super Bowl with his two sacks, two tackles for losses, and taking on multiple double and triple-teams throughout the night from the Bengals' offensive line, he also just inked a mega deal to remain in Los Angeles. He is now the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

Since being drafted in 2014, Donald leads the league by a mile with 665 pressures . His durability is a major reason for his success, as he has only missed two games in his entire career. He concluded the 2021 regular season with 12.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 25 quarterback hits.

There is only room for four on an actual Mount Rushmore list. So it's almost impossible to truly carve out the names. Lawrence Taylor? Reggie White? Deacon Jones?

What about Cowboys alone? Dallas' Mount Rushmore of pass-rushers would include as candidates Ware, Bob Lilly, Randy White, Harvey Martin, "Too Tall'' Jones and Charles Haley.

But D-Ware's inclusion on the big list? The case is easy to make.

Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
