Arlington, TX

Dallas Army Knife: Cowboys Keep Moving Rookie Tyler Smith - Why?

By Arnav Sharma
Cowboys Country
By Arnav Sharma
 3 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys' first-round pick can offer a strong option across the offensive line. But should he?

In today's NFL, the best of the best often show one trait in common: versatility.

With football evolving the way it has, today's stars have the ability to plug and play from multiple alignments. All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel was one of the most lethal runners in the league in 2021, tight end Travis Kelce often lines up outside as a wide receiver, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald moves throughout the defensive line to exploit mismatches.

And in Dallas, of course, the concept of "Best 5'' in the O-line is rather famous.

In this spirit, the Cowboys are, as this week's minicamp progresses, continuing to use their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, offensive lineman Tyler Smith, at both left guard and left tackle.

The question is ... Why?

As a prospect, Smith was the prototypical project pick for a lineman. Smith started most of his games for the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at left tackle, where he stood out primarily because of his physical toolset.

With his physical tools so heavily outweighing his development, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy mentioned that for now, Smith may be a more natural fit at left guard.

"Love the way he’s wired," McCarthy said. "He’s very aggressive. Has an alpha personality even as a young man. He’ll continue to grow. I think he’s impressed the veteran players so far."

So, why not play him there?

So far in OTAs and minicamp, Tyron Smith has of course been the left tackle. And the starting left guard is vet Connor McGovern. Only after those two are done with their turns does Tyler get in, at which time he takes snaps at both spots.

Wouldn't it be better - given his youth and rawness - to let him learn one spot? And inasmuch as left guard is going to be that spot as long as Tyron is here, why not lock him in there?

McCarthy's for-now projection for Smith makes sense: Smith's physicality and natural athleticism can best be used as a powerful run-blocking guard. With the tackle position requiring more refined technique, Smith can get guard reps against NFL talent while developing his own skills.

One day, there's a good chance Smith can become a top-tier left tackle in the league -- much like Tyron. However, till that point comes, a chance at left guard could prove valuable in the young lineman's development. ... and it can be argued that championing Tyler Smith's "versatility'' at this time is actually slowing his progress toward starting at guard.

Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

