Photo: Julio Aguilar

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB, Tom Brady joins Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show. When asked about un-retiring, he says he thinks he’s part crazy but he still has the appetite to compete. He admits baseball was his first love until he started playing football. He identifies some of the guys he played with that he would start a team around and can hardly believe he’s played with so many great players and has had such a long career.

Tom Brady: “I think I’m part crazy, I think that’s the reality. I’m 45 years old and I’m out here with a lot of young guys that are trying to take my head off. And I see Aaron Donald workout on my Instagram, I’m like, ‘Damn, maybe I should have retired,’ you know, because he’s a beast! But I have the appetite to compete and it’s going to be gone soon, there’s no doubt about it, and I gotta just really appreciate the time I have left because it’s not a lot.”