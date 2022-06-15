ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady: "I Think I’m Part Crazy"

By Michael Lingard
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPPhH_0gBdGjae00
Photo: Julio Aguilar

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB, Tom Brady joins Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show. When asked about un-retiring, he says he thinks he’s part crazy but he still has the appetite to compete. He admits baseball was his first love until he started playing football. He identifies some of the guys he played with that he would start a team around and can hardly believe he’s played with so many great players and has had such a long career.

Tom Brady: “I think I’m part crazy, I think that’s the reality. I’m 45 years old and I’m out here with a lot of young guys that are trying to take my head off. And I see Aaron Donald workout on my Instagram, I’m like, ‘Damn, maybe I should have retired,’ you know, because he’s a beast! But I have the appetite to compete and it’s going to be gone soon, there’s no doubt about it, and I gotta just really appreciate the time I have left because it’s not a lot.”

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With The Eagles' New Logo

On Thursday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles unveiled a new wordmark for their logo. Like most of the changes in the NFL over the past few years, the team decided to go with a more modern look. It was evident very early on that fans did NOT like the new look.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football
The Spun

Texans Reveal If Deshaun Watson Trade Could Be Undone

Earlier this offseason, the Houston Texans traded star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. Houston received a plethora of draft picks in exchange for the Pro Bowl quarterback. However, with his legal battles stacking up, is there a possibility the trade could be undone?. Texans general manager Nick Caserio...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Sam Darnold’s Starting Career May Officially Be Over

The Carolina Panthers want to end the Sam Darnold era and his career as a starting quarterback. After trading for the quarterback last season, they are already set to move on from him one year later. The team got Matt Corral during the NFL Draft as one way to replace...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Patriots Officially Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The New England Patriots have officially signed former Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey. The team announced the signing with their transaction report on Thursday afternoon. Restricted free-agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers also re-signed with the New England franchise. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the potential...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Had Rough Practice Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly had a frustrating practice session on Wednesday. According to Ravens insider Jamison Hensley of ESPN, the offense struggled with some false starts and had issues pushing the ball downfield. At one point, quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly punted the ball in frustration. The NFL world took to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady makes admission about his desire to compete

Tom Brady is still motivated to compete in the NFL even at age 44, but he recognizes that drive might soon be gone. In an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show” Wednesday, Brady was asked when he knew he wanted to return despite his brief retirement. The Bucs quarterback said that the competitive spirit that has driven him to come back year after year into his mid-40s is dying out, but it still drove him to return.
NFL
The Spun

Former Patriots RB Reveals What Tom Brady Would Do During Rookie Dinners

Earlier this week, former Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson appeared on The Pivot Podcast featuring NFL veterans Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder. During the segment, Wilson learned just how much his rookie dinner might cost. "They did tell me about the dinner. I've got to take all the receivers to a dinner. That's going to be cool, I'm excited for that," Wilson said before learning the immense cost.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Tom Brady has nothing left to prove, Cowherd says

You don't win seven Super Bowls without an abnormal level of passion and work ethic. Just ask Tom Brady. It's well-documented that very few athletes — if any — have worked as hard as Brady to sustain an elite level of excellence, and his fervor for football is what's kept him going for over two decades.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Offers Hint At How Much Longer He'll Play

Not even Tom Brady can play football forever. After briefly retiring for 40 days, the quarterback reversed course and re-joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady will turn 45 before beginning his 23rd season in the NFL. Brady chalked up his return to being "super competitive" and "part crazy" during Wednesday's...
TAMPA, FL
The Big Lead

Did Tom Brady Crash Bitcoin?

If you've been anywhere near the crypto markets the past few weeks I'm truly, truly sorry. Things are bleak in that space and don't look like they will get better any time soon. If you're looking for someone to blame for the market crashing, I may have found your culprit. Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy