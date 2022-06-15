ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haleyville, AL

Recent Haleyville High School alumni luncheon the first in two years

By Editorial
mynwapaper.com
 3 days ago

HALEYVILLE - COVID concerns, high gas prices and inflation in general pushed the numbers down for the Haleyville...

mynwapaper.com

WAAY-TV

North Alabama celebrates Juneteenth with music, food, art

Since 1865, communities across the United States have celebrated Juneteenth, the day enslaved African Americans in Texas learned of their emancipation. This year, that celebration includes a variety of festivals and get-togethers to honor Black history, culture and freedom. Find information about Juneteenth events planned in North Alabama below. Saturday,...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
mynwapaper.com

Gerry Levon Lowe

Gerry Levon Lowe, 75, of Phil Campbell passed away June 14, 2022. Gerry was a Vietnam Veteran and served in the United States Marine Corps, stationed at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California. He retired as a maintenance worker with the City of Springfield, MO. He is survived by his...
PHIL CAMPBELL, AL
wbrc.com

New waterpark opening in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a new place to splish-n-splash in Cullman. Wildwater, a 12-acre waterpark, will hold its grand opening on Friday, June 17. Park hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The grand opening ceremony will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. There will...
mynwapaper.com

Haleyville native celebrated his 95th birthday this month

HALEYVILLE - Melvin Miller of Haleyville celebrated his 95th birthday last week. An Army veteran and longtime railroad man, he was born on June 8, 1927, to Chris and Ida Miller and grew up on their farm on Beech Grove Road, where the family grew corn and cotton. “From day...
HALEYVILLE, AL
Haleyville, AL
myjrpaper.com

Residents routed by bypass

FAYETTE AND MARION COUNTIES — Alabama District 16 Representative Kyle South posted a series of images to Facebook on Feb. 25, 2022, showing details of a proposed interstate bypass project that would widen Highways 171 and 129. The bypass would swing from 171 in Fayette County and meet Highway 129 in Winfield at an intersection on Highway 118.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
#High School#Elementary School#Gas Prices#Car Show#Tractor#Alabamian
radio7media.com

Colbert County Sheriff's Office Alerts Citizens of Phone Scam

THE COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO ALERT LOCAL CITIZENS OF A PHONE SCAM THAT THEY HAVE MADE AWARE OF IN WHICH THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS CALL ING PEOPLE TO TELL THEY HAVE A WARRANT FOR THE ARREST. THE SCAMMERS CLAIM TO A DEPUTY OR AN INVESTIGATOR. OFFICIALS WITH THE COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ADVISED TO IGNORE THESE CALLS AND DO NOT GIVE THEM PERSONNAL INFORMATION. THE COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS NOT BEEN CALLING AND IF YOU RECEIVE A CALL FROM THE SCAMMERS PLEASE HANG UP.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman man arrested for drugs; weapons seized after eluding deputies

CULLMAN, Ala. – Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Vinemont area on Sunday, June 12. Christopher Todd Burton, 43, of Cullman was the driver of the vehicle in question.  Burton fled the scene and the deputies pursued. Shortly afterwards, Burton was apprehended and placed under arrest. A subsequent search yielded narcotics, as well as multiple weapons.  It was determined that Burton had also failed to report to a Court-Ordered weekend sentence at the Cullman County Detention Center.  Burton was charged with escape as a result.  According to a source at the CCSO, “There were no charges for the weapons. They were taken for safekeeping.” Burton was also charged with attempting to elude, possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, escape / flight, obstruction of governmental operations (warrant) and attempting to elude (warrant). Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
mytrpaper.com

Scary accident - no injuries

An accident, occurring on Friday, June 10 at approximately 9:05 a.m., looked really bad but fortunately, the occupants of the vehicles were uninjured. The accident happened on Highway 43 North, between the intersections of 19th St. NW and 20th St. NW. According to the police report, a 2007 GMC Envoy van, driven by Clara A. Gilliam of Bankston, was entering the roadway from the parking lot of a nearby business and struck a 2017 Honda Accord, driven by Cheryl Denise Terrell of Guin, causing the Accord to flip upside down.
BANKSTON, AL

