Sixteen more names were added to the National Memorial to Fallen Educators Friday morning at the one room schoolhouse and memorial site at Emporia State University. The memorial was created in 2014 as a way to honor school professionals who have lost their lives while on the job. The memorial now holds the names of 179 fallen educators from around the nation. Two of those educators added this year were the fourth grade teachers who were killed in the Uvalde shooting last month.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO