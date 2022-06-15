ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles Gets Caught Up In Love Triangle In New 'My Policeman' Trailer

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The first look at My Policeman starring Harry Styles is finally here. On Wednesday, June 15th, Amazon Studios released a teaser trailer for its upcoming romantic drama. Styles acts alongside David Dawson , Emma Corrin , Rupert Everett, and Gina McKee in the film adaptation of the 2012 novel written by Bethan Roberts .

The teaser trailer shows Styles ' character Tom Burgess , a policeman in Brighton in the 1950s who married school teacher Marion (Corrin) while simultaneously having a gay relationship with a museum curator named Patrick . The film was directed by Michael Grandage and written by Ron Nyswaner .

My Policeman will hit theaters in the US and UK on October 21st and will later be available on Prime Video all over the globe on November 4th. According to the book's synopsis : "A woman named Marion falls in love with a man named Tom. Years later, Tom strikes up a romance with a man named Patrick after they meet at a museum. With homophobia rampant during the time period, it's "safer" for Tom, a policeman, to marry Marion. So she and Patrick have to secretly share him, 'until one of them breaks and three lives are destroyed.'"

Before fans see Styles take on the role of a gay policeman, Styles' other 2022 film Don't Worry Darling will have already had its premiere in September. The Olivia Wilde -directed film will see the singer act alongside stars like Florence Pugh , Chris Pine , and more. Harry Styles first hit the silver screen in Christopher Nolan 's Dunkirk in 2017.

IN THIS ARTICLE
