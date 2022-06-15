ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Pardi Reveals Long-Awaited Details About His Upcoming Project

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Let the countdown begin… Jon Pardi finally revealed the name and release date of his highly-anticipated new album on his social media channels on Wednesday (June 15). Mr. Saturday Night will be available on September 2. Pardi posted a photo of the album cover, giving a 1970s vibe. “Literally just finished the record and couldn’t wait any longer to tell y’all,” Pardi captioned, prompting eager comments from followers who can’t wait to listen to the upcoming project.

Pardi’s fans have been waiting for his album announcement for months. The country hitmaker released one of his latest singles, “Last Night Lonely,” in February, and later shared on Instagram that he’s “ finishing up album 4 .” The song quickly became a fan-favorite, and followed with a Las Vegas-inspired music video with Pardi donning his signature cowboy hat as he hits the town in search of his “Last Night Lonely.” He followed “Last Night Lonely” with “ Fill ‘Er Up ,” the perfect country anthem that he described as “ a shuffle, honky tonk, drinking song! ” The Mr. Saturday Night announcement comes as Pardi embarks on his “ Ain’t Always The Cowboy ” Tour, bringing Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters on the road with him. See Pardi’s album announcement here :

