Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Surprising Romantic Moment With Megan Fox

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been known to share some of the most private aspects of their relationship with the world, from drug-induced visions on vacation and drinking each other's blood to matching tattoos and romantic marriage proposals .

MGK, real name Colson Baker , opened up about some of their more recent romantic moments in a new interview with People , revealing the swoon-worthy time they recently spent in Italy.

"We slow-danced to Frank Sinatra in Italy," he said before adding an even more recent surprising romantic moment that he said was "spontaneous." "But the last was probably sitting at a table and drawing each other the way that we see each other."

The couple also spent some time on dance floor at a friend's wedding where MGK said he surprised his fiancée with his slick moves. Revealing the last time he danced, he said it was "at my friend's wedding, to 'Smooth Criminal' by Michael Jackson , fueled by a couple of drinks and the knowledge that I don't think my girl knew that I had any moves."

The Mainstream Sellout artist and Jennifer's Body actress got engaged earlier this year "beneath the same branches [they] fell in love under," according to a post MGK shared on Instagram announcing the engagement and showing off the stunning double ring.

