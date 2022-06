HILL CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Back in February, a shooting on Allen Gulch Rd. in Hill City lead several community members rally together to address the issue of crime in the area. At the time, we spoke with Terri Grunendike, a resident of the Allen Gulch Rd. neighborhood, who claimed the issue was rooted in an abandoned house, where illicit activity took place over the span of three years.

HILL CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO