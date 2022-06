The Buddy Holly Center's Summer Showcase for 2022 this week will feature not just one artist but a whole group of them known as Mariachi Mexico Lindo. Mariachi, the band's bread and butter, originated in West Mexico a few hundred years ago to convey stories or emotions. Mariachi Mexico Lindo doesn't just play mariachi music, but also country, motown and other genres with their own mariachi flair. Lubbock music lovers will get the opportunity to see this for themselves as the group takes the stage at the Meadows Courtyard at the Buddy Holly Center Thursday, June 16th, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO