Ryan Seacrest Helps Staff Member Send Breakup Text

By Sierra Marquina
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 3 days ago
The time has come. Ryan Seacrest helped a staff member pen a breakup text to the guy she'd been seeing. If you've been listening recently, you learned new staff member Mackayla's relationship has fizzled out. But, can you break up via text? And, if so, what do you say?!

"I never thought I would break up or do big things via text, but I will and that may not be great," Seacrest admitted. "... I just think people break up with text [now]. A long text is not great.”

So, what did Mackayla end up sending? Listen back to find out!

