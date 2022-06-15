ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa Senators sign Dylan Gambrell to extension

By Josh Erickson
 3 days ago
Ottawa Senators center Dylan Gambrell (27) will stick around in Ottawa for another season. Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Dylan Gambrell has agreed to a one-year extension with the Ottawa Senators, as announced today by the team. The deal carries a cap hit of $950,000 and will make him a restricted free agent again in 2023.

Ottawa acquired Gambrell from the San Jose Sharks a few weeks into the 2021-22 season in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick for some additional forward depth. San Jose’s second-round selection in 2016 did not exactly pan out in Ottawa either, scoring just three goals, four assists, and seven points in 63 games. Aside from the games played, those were all career lows for Gambrell in a full NHL season, of which this was his third.

Gambrell is a decent defensive specialist and could succeed alongside offensively-inclined linemates in a limited role, but he’s struggled considerably in pretty much every other area of the game at the NHL level. It’s certainly not anywhere close to the upside Gambrell had when the Sharks drafted him after his 47-point freshman season at the University of Denver.

The Washington native will stick around in Ottawa for another season, likely in a mirrored role to last season.

Golden Knights showing interest in Bruce Cassidy for HC opening?

It has been an offseason of some surprise when it comes to the coaching carousel around the league. The Vegas Golden Knights opted to part ways with Peter DeBoer, their second coaching change in their five seasons of existence, making them one of the more prominent teams looking for a new bench boss. Recently, there was a surprise addition to the coaching market when Boston let Bruce Cassidy go earlier this week. As Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reports, the Golden Knights have started to key in on Cassidy as their top candidate over the last few days.
Panthers reportedly interested in former Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill?

Entering this season, the second-longest tenured coach in the league behind future Hall-of-Famer Jon Cooper was Detroit Red Wings bench boss Jeff Blashill. After just one playoff appearance (in his first year as coach), though, the rebuilding squad finally decided to move on as they try and begin their rise back toward contention. That makes the 48-year-old Blashill an experienced option on the open market, as he's been in coaching roles since 1998 and coaching professionally since joining the Detroit organization in 2011. While he doesn't have the shiniest resume, some of that can be attributed to the poor roster he was given in Detroit.
Alex DeBrincat not expected to remain with Blackhawks amid rebuild

The Chicago Blackhawks are committed to a full rebuild now that Kyle Davidson has taken over as general manager. He has said so on several occasions and proved his intentions by trading 23-year-old forward Brandon Hagel for a haul of assets. Franchise icons like Jonathan Toews have openly wondered about what that means for their future with the organization, as a complete teardown appears to be on the way.
A look at the Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming free agents

There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market in mid-July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign, too. Let's take a look at the Vegas Golden Knights. Key Restricted Free Agents. F Nicolas Roy – After a 2019 trade brought him to Vegas,...
Report: Rebuilding Blackhawks 'testing the value' of most of their players

The Chicago Blackhawks have been clear about the direction of their franchise under GM Kyle Davidson, both through words and actions. Davidson himself has not been shy about using the term "rebuild" to describe the state of the organization, and it became completely clear that the team was in fact rebuilding when it traded Brandon Hagel — a young, cheap, productive player — to the Tampa Bay Lightning for a package of picks and young players.
Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano out 'for now' with injury

The Colorado Avalanche have only lost two games so far in their run to the Stanley Cup Final, a feat made even more impressive by the storm of injuries the team has been forced to endure. Defenseman Samuel Girard was knocked out for the rest of the playoffs against St. Louis, and star center Nazem Kadri is not expected to return for the rest of the playoffs either as he recovers from surgery on his thumb. Now, you can add another name to that list. Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano is out "for now," according to coach Jared Bednar. (as relayed by The Denver Gazette's Vinny Benedetto) Bednar adds that Cogliano's injury is a "similar situation" to Kadri's.
Looking at Kaapo Kakko's restricted free agency

In what would prove to be their final game of the season last night, a 2-1 loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals, the New York Rangers made the surprising choice to list forward Kaapo Kakko as a healthy scratch in favor of Dryden Hunt. It would be fair to say Kakko, the second overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, has not played up to projections so far in his young career, however given the team's choice to scratch forward Ryan Reaves and the apparent severity of Ryan Strome's injury, along with the developing chemistry between Kakko and linemates Alexis Lafreniere and Filip Chytil, seeing Kakko sit was a surprise to say the least.
Columbus Blue Jackets extend Jack Roslovic on two-year, $8M deal

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Jack Roslovic to a two-year, $8M contract extension, avoiding restricted free agency. The young forward will carry a cap hit of $4M through the 2023-24 season, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent at the age of 27. Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen released the following statement:
Carter Hutton retires from NHL

A journeyman netminder has hung up his skates today. Veteran Carter Hutton announced his retirement from the NHL today, talking with Tom Annelin of the Chronicle Journal. Speaking with Annelin today, Hutton had the following to say on his decision:. Honestly, I've been preparing myself for hockey to be over...
Stars sign NHL veteran Alexander Petrovic

While the Dallas Stars are currently searching for the franchise's next head coach, that hasn't stopped their front office from conducting some offseason business as well. With big negotiations for Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger set to come, the team has decided to take care of some smaller business first. Earlier today, the team signed pending restricted free agent Denis Gurianov, and now CapFriendly reports that the team is re-signing an important AHL defenseman: Alexander Petrovic.
Chicago Blackhawks request to interview Luke Richardson, Brad Shaw

When Dominique Ducharme was unavailable due to a positive COVID-19 result in the 2021 playoff run, assistant Luke Richardson stepped in without missing a beat. The long-time NHL defenseman, who played more than 1,400 games in the league, had some head coaching experience with the Belleville Senators previously and had no trouble taking the reins in Montreal. The team played well, and Richardson was suddenly being looked at as a future NHL coach.
Islanders fire John Gruden, Jim Hiller as assistant coaches

The New York Islanders continue to change their coaching staff, this time relieving assistants John Gruden and Jim Hiller of their duties. That leaves the full run of assistant roles open after Lane Lambert was promoted to head coach, taking the spot of the dismissed Barry Trotz. No replacements have been named at this point.
Stars GM Jim Nill updates status of impending RFAs Robertson, Oettinger

Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill discussed with the media the upcoming negotiations he has on the table with impending RFAs Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger. "We'll have to see what they're looking for," Nill said. "The cap's been a flat cap. They might look at it, their representatives might look at it different that the cap's going to go up. Is it going to jump another 6, 7, 8% over the next four or five years? Are they better to go short term? Those are things that we're going to have to walk through to see what works."
Avalanche's Nazem Kadri leaves Game 3 with injury

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri was forced to leave Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Edmonton Oilers just a minute into the action after taking a hit from Edmonton's Evander Kane into the boards. Kane was assessed a five-minute major for boarding on the play, but...
A look at the Winnipeg Jets' upcoming free agents

Free agency is now less than six weeks away and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There will be several players set to hit the open market in mid-July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. Let's begin with a look at the Winnipeg Jets.
Bruins star Patrice Bergeron wins NHL-record fifth Selke Trophy

For a record-breaking fifth time in his NHL career, Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron has won the Frank J. Selke Trophy, per a team announcement. The Selke goes to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game, as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. A likely Hall of Famer when all is said and done, this is Bergeron's first Selke since the 2016-17 season, however, his reputation throughout his career as an elite two-way center has not wavered in the slightest in that time.
A look at the Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming free agents

Free agency is now less than six weeks away and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market in mid-July, while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. Next up is a look at the Maple Leafs.
Montreal Canadiens extend Chris Wideman with two-year deal

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms with veteran defenseman Chris Wideman on a two-year contract extension that will keep him in town through the 2023-24 season. Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports that the deal will pay Wideman $750K in 2022-23 and $775K in 2023-24. For a player like Wideman,...
