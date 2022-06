Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman. Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO