Boonville, MO

Three children removed from Boonville home after deputies find drugs, firearms & bugs

By Leslie Taylor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cooper County couple is arrested after their home is raided earlier this week. The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office and the East Central Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Monday at...

Comments / 3

Amy Gibson
3d ago

Shame on you Eddie Pipes here you are fortunate to have your children in the home and didn't even think about the safety of them because had you been doing this there was no reason for the charges against you. Many families would love to have children and can't but the 2 of you are fortunate to have them and only think about yourselves. I hope you are doing some thinking about what you have done to the kids but probably not. Get your head out of your butt and think about them for once because as long as I have known you that's not been the case it's always been about you and nobody else. Poor children they deserve better

INMATE CHARGED WITH MURDER FOUND DEAD IN MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

An inmate charged with first-degree murder was found dead in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Tuesday, June 14. A release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office says on October 17, 2021, authorities responded to the report of a body in the Missouri River – later identified as 57-year-old Judith Young, of Malta Bend.
MALTA BEND, MO
TWO ARRESTED, CHARGED AFTER REPORTED HIGH-SPEED PURSUIT OF MOTORCYCLE

Two Independence residents were arrested and have been charged with felonies after a reported high-speed pursuit of a motorcycle on Thursday, June 16, in Pettis County. According to a Pettis County deputy’s report, the pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph on U.S. Highway 65. The motorcycle became disabled when its chain broke. A K9 handler deployed K9 CAV and gave commands to the two motorcyclists to come to the deputy, and they did.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Boonville, MO
Cooper County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Cooper County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Boonville, MO
Crime & Safety
Teen shot inside Jefferson City home, multiple juveniles detained

A teen is shot Friday night inside a Jefferson City home near the Highway 50/54 interchange. Officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Ohio Street just before 9 p.m. to investigate a weapons offense. When they arrived, they located s juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later transferred, by air, to a Columbia hospital. There’s no word on the extent of his injuries.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia man planning to deliver drugs to Lake sentenced in Cole County

A Columbia man, who planned to deliver drugs to a group of women at the Lake of the Ozarks, pleads guilty to drug charges in Cole County. Zane Shepherd pleaded down to two counts of possession of a controlled substance Wednesday. The charges were amended down from delivery of a controlled substance. A third count of delivery of a controlled substance and traffic violation charges were dropped. Shepherd was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
COLE COUNTY, MO
Two arrested in Cole County after officer stakes out vehicle suspected of running drugs

Two people are arrested on drug trafficking charges after an officer staking out a vehicle stops it for a traffic violation in Cole County. Melvin Daniels, 30, of Kennett, is charged with accessory to second-degree drug trafficking. Erica Edwards, 34, of Jefferson City, is charged with accessory to second-degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. Both are being held without bond after being deemed a danger to the community.
COLE COUNTY, MO
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For June 17, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle travelling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County as the motorcycle entered Pettis County. Deputies with Pettis County located the motorcycle, which was still travelling at over 100 mph, on US 65 Highway. Pettis County Deputies began a pursuit. Just north of US 65 and HH Highway, the motorcycle had a malfunction and began to slow down. The Pettis County K9 Unit was quickly deployed. The driver and the occupant quickly gave up and were taken into custody without incident. During the search of the vehicle, a locked bag was located. The K9 Unit was deployed, and alerted to the bag. A large amount of crystal substances were located. The driver was identified as Timmothy Eugene Griffith, 33, of Independence, Missouri. The PCSO is requesting charges of felony Resisting Arrest, Kidnapping in the 3rd Degree, Driving While Suspended, and Trafficking in the 2nd Degree against Griffith. Griffith was held pending a $35,000 cash or surety bond. The passenger was identified as Jewel Charlene Rowland, 42 of Sedalia. Rowland was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Charges of Trafficking in the 2nd Degree are also pending. Rowland was held pending a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
MURDER SUSPECT HAS COURT PROCEEDING SCHEDULED

A Windsor man charged with murder is due in court. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says on February 24, his office was informed of a potential homicide that had occurred within its jurisdiction approximately 11 hours earlier. Authorities say an investigation revealed a confrontation had occurred near...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Two women seriously injured in Benton County crash south of Warsaw

Two women are seriously injured when one turns into the path of the other while driving in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Tammy Rash, 58, of Clever, was driving on Highway 65, Saturday morning, about eight miles south of Warsaw, when she attempted a left-hand turn in front of an oncoming car, causing both cars to collide.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Murder suspect brought back to Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A suspect charged in a 2020 murder who was arrested in Las Vegas is in the Boone County jail Thursday night. Maurice Banks is charged with three felonies in connection with the death of Jermaine Spain in November 2020. He is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. The The post Murder suspect brought back to Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Collision on Highway 54 in Cole County kills elderly woman

An elderly Jefferson City woman has been killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 54 in Cole County. The crash happened on Thursday afternoon, south of Jefferson City. Missouri state troopers say 84-year-old Mary Chegwidden was driving eastbound on Hamman drive, when she tried to cross the westbound lanes of 54. Her vehicle was struck by another vehicle driven by an Eldon man.
COLE COUNTY, MO

