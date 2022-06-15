Archaeology Camp, can you dig it?

STURGIS — A group of University of South Dakota students got a glimpse into a window to the past during a field study at the Bear Butte Creek Historic Preservation Area near Sturgis recently. Led by Tony Krus, assistant professor of anthropology and sociology at USD, the 10 students...
CUSTER — A black bear spotted recently in the Custer area was not one captured by the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department, although biologists have wanted to catch one of the bruins spotted in the Hills in recent years. On Monday, a jet black bear with a...
DEADWOOD — The Lodge at Deadwood is taking their role in the hospitality industry seriously, expanding their current property by 45 rooms and also adding 38 rooms to the employee accommodation pool in Deadwood with the purchase of Deadwood Station. “They’re upscale guest rooms. Most of them will have...
BELLE FOURCHE — Nestled alongside the picturesque Belle Fourche River on the lawns of the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, the second Hometown Thursdays event of the season, featuring Chelsey Dee & Company, kicked off the summer season in style Thursday. Members of the Belle Fourche community poured into...
BELLE FOURCHE — For the last two years, upgrades at the Belle Fourche Reservoir have been underway, providing visitors more amenities to enjoy as we head into the summer season. The Bureau of Reclamation, a department within the U.S. Department of Interior, is the land management entity that maintains...
CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — A woman has been hospitalized following an encounter with a bison in Custer State Park. While hiking near the Wildlife Loop Road a female visitor, her companion, and dog came over a hill and surprised a small herd of bull bison. It appears one of the bulls charged the dog and hit the female visitor, said the park in a Facebook post.
DEADWOOD — The Whitewood Creek cleanup has nearly come to the end of the trail, as the Deadwood City Commission June 6 approved a quote from Tree Wise Men, LLC in the amount of $29,700. Deadwood Public Works Director Bob Nelson, Jr. said phase six runs from Highway 385...
SPEARFISH — Officials are asking that residents take steps to minimize water usage while the Young Well, which is one of two wells that feeds the east end of town, is down for repairs. “Because of the potential issues with fire flows and what can happen with a fire,...
On June 9, a powerful storm drenched the Rapid City area, dumping almost 15” of rain within six hours as flood waters swiftly rose from Rapid Creek. As officials frantically attempted to warn the public through radios, the water rose higher and higher. The stations broadcast warnings for thirty minutes before they lost power.
DEADWOOD — Building on the success of her Rapid City restaurant opening of the same name approximately one year ago, Miriam Quiroz will try her hand in Deadwood, as Michelle’s Tacos recently opened upstairs at 622 Main St. “We opened a restaurant in Rapid City last year, so...
Northern Hills residents watched Sunday’s storm moving east toward the Belle Fourche area before it unleashed its devastation. Butte County residents watched it come straight for them. And as tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings sounded, many took refuge in their basements, or in the basements of friends and neighbors.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE — David Noel Slaughter, 72, entered his spiritual journey on June 24, 2021, after a courageous struggle from the aftermath of several strokes and prostate cancer. His human journey ended at Grand Court Mesa Assisted Living in Mesa, Ariz., with family at his side. David was...
SPEARFISH — Spearfish Post 164 came up short against Rapid City Post 22 in a pair of varsity Legion baseball games Thursday at Black Hills Energy Stadium. Scores were 10-5 and 8-3. Post 164 head coach Parker Louks said his team struggled in the second inning of both contests, giving up a total of 11 runs: five in the first game and six in the second.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The giant hail and hurricane-force winds in parts of KELOLAND have made plenty of headlines in recent days, but we also want to shed some light on the rainfall for some of the driest areas of KELOLAND. The latest drought monitor still shows a...
SPEARFISH — After three years in fundraising and plan development, the McClung Memorial Theater band shell replacement may finally be getting a spot in the city’s budget books for 2023. “We hit our $100,000 goal here a few weeks ago, … and now we’re pursuing some other grants,”...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation is seeking public input in planning where to put more electric vehicle charging stations. The department must create a plan for charging station infrastructure to receive funds allocated as part of the federal infrastructure law passed late last year.
Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — MyMarijuanaCards.com, a company focused on assisting patients in the process of applying for medical marijuana cards is planning an event in Rapid City for the summer of 2022. Marijuana Summer Fest will be a four-day cannabis patient screening event in Rapid City during June...
SPEARFISH — Sandstone Hills Drive will be closed, starting Saturday, from Colorado Boulevard to Windmill Drive until the completion of the sanitary sewer upsize and resurfacing in that area. The closure is expected to last for approximately four weeks. The Detour route will be on Colorado Boulevard, 27th Street, and Windmill Drive.
HILL CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Back in February, a shooting on Allen Gulch Rd. in Hill City lead several community members rally together to address the issue of crime in the area. At the time, we spoke with Terri Grunendike, a resident of the Allen Gulch Rd. neighborhood, who claimed the issue was rooted in an abandoned house, where illicit activity took place over the span of three years.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Just below the surface of Rapid City is a clinic that provides medical care to inmates in the Pennington County Jail. “They’re people, too. They need medical attention; they need things, too,” explained Alexys Schille, an LPN at the Pennington County Jail, a location she did not see herself working at.
