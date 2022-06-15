ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daisy Edgar-Jones had to wear padding to play a 'pregnant mom' and then shoot scenes 'post-mom in a single day' in 'Under the Banner of Heaven'

By Patrick Sproull
 3 days ago

Daisy Edgar-Jones in "Under the Banner of Heaven."

FX Networks

  • Emmy-nominated costume designer Joseph La Corte spoke to Insider about "Under the Banner of Heaven."
  • The series stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Andrew Garfield, and follows a murder in a Mormon community.
  • La Corte said the actor often had to film "being a teen, pregnant mom or post-mom in a single day."

"Under the Banner of Heaven" costume designer Joseph La Corte told Insider that star Daisy Edgar-Jones would often "have to shoot being a teen, pregnant mom or post–mom in a single day."

The FX series follows the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Edgar-Jones) in a Mormon community and chronicles Brenda's life from her adolescence through to her tragic death.

"We were fortunate enough to get a hold of some Brenda Wright Lafferty's family photo albums so we got a really clear picture of what she looked like but, more importantly, who she was, because in so many of the pictures, she was surrounded by people just having a good time," La Corte told Insider.

Daisy Edgar-Jones (far right) in "Under the Banner of Heaven"

FX Networks

"There were very few pictures of just Brenda, unless it was, like, a school shot. She just was this person everyone wanted to be around and talk [to] and we get to see her whole arc from being a teen to post-motherhood," he continued.

La Corte explained that because of Brenda's journey in the series, there was "lots to tackle" when portraying her at different stages of her life.

The costume designer told Insider that "often Daisy would have to shoot being a teen, pregnant mom or post–mom in a single day." Because of this, La Corte came up with "different paddings that we had to be able to do for [Daisy]."

Daisy Edgar-Jones in "Under the Banner of Heaven

FX Networks

When viewers are first introduced to Brenda she's participating in a teen pageant, dressed in a distinct canary yellow dress. La Corte says that such a memorable first impression was entirely intentional.

"That just came out of here," he told Insider, pointing to his head. "I did a lot of research and watched a lot of really grainy home videos of Midwest pageants back in the day. We wanted to pick a color that would really make Daisy pop and in a silhouette that just made her feel pure and draw you right into her."

"We tried the silhouette in a couple of colors but we ultimately ended on the yellow," he continued. "With the lighting and Daisy's hair, it just sort of came alive."

All episodes of "Under the Banner of Heaven" are available to stream on FX on Hulu.

Read the original article on Insider

