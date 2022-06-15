LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Lewisburg City Council will meet on Tuesday, June 21, at Lewisburg City Hall, 942 Washington Street West. The meeting is also available via teleconference. For information on how to participate on Zoom contact Lewisburg City Hall at 304-645-2080 by 4:30 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

On the agenda: second reading and public hearing regarding mayor and council salary; first reading regarding building code updates; elder abuse awareness proclamation, appointments to library board, planning commission and historic landmarks commission; pending opioid litigation with legal counsel; storm water assessment plan; lamppost banner policy, water improvement update, and more.

The post Lewisburg City Council to discuss lamppost banner policy appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .