ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Lewisburg City Council to discuss lamppost banner policy

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rByHs_0gBd7YXb00

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Lewisburg City Council will meet on Tuesday, June 21, at Lewisburg City Hall, 942 Washington Street West. The meeting is also available via teleconference. For information on how to participate on Zoom contact Lewisburg City Hall at 304-645-2080 by 4:30 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

On the agenda: second reading and public hearing regarding mayor and council salary; first reading regarding building code updates; elder abuse awareness proclamation, appointments to library board, planning commission and historic landmarks commission; pending opioid litigation with legal counsel; storm water assessment plan; lamppost banner policy, water improvement update, and more.

The post Lewisburg City Council to discuss lamppost banner policy appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Greenlight Dispensary holds event to get marijuana card

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A local dispensary planned an event to help inform the public about Medical Marijuana. Greenlight Dispensary in Princeton will hold a patient drive event at their shop in Expert Circle. The event features a friendly dispensary staff who can answer questions about Medical Marijuana. Brittany Elmore, General Manager of the Princeton Greenlight Dispensary […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Mabscott Exit to close temporarily for construction

MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS)–Monday, June 20, 2022, the southbound exit ramp on I-77 to Mabscott will be closed. The closure begins at 7 p.m. and the exit will reopen Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 7 a.m. Drivers will be detoured to exit 44 at Harper Road and then onto Robert C. Byrd Drive back to Mabscott. […]
MABSCOTT, WV
WVNS

Fruits of Labor set to open in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley purchased the former Zen’s cafe building in July 2021. Now under a lease with Fruits of Labor, the doors are set to open very soon. The City of Beckley took over ownership of the building in September of 2021. Since then, Mayor Rob Rappold said they took […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, WV
Lewisburg, WV
Government
woay.com

One Tank Trip: Fayette Gun Club

BECKWITH, WV (WOAY) – A local gun club right here in the heart of Fayette County wants to remind everyone that they are open and ready to instruct people on their basic shooting skills. The One Tank Trip takes us there to the Fayette Gun Club this week to...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

A new Bark Park makes its way to Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A new dog park is coming to the heart of Mercer County. Crews with the City of Princeton are in the process of putting together the new Bark Park which is located behind the Princeton Recreation Center. The park features two spacious fenced portions for small and larger dogs, benches for their owners […]
PRINCETON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Landmarks#Lewisburg City Council#West Virginia Daily News
Hinton News

Greenbrier River overflows with color

Few things are as peaceful and resplendent as slowly floating along the Greenbrier River. The glistening water, gorgeous fauna, passing ducks and fish swimming below make for a delightful experience. Once each year, the Greenbrier is decorated with every color of the rainbow during Second Saturday's Color the River. Another successful event is in the books for 2022. Thousands of people from near and far came out to float the river on Saturday, June 11. Many helping hands went into making this event possible. According to Amy Richmond with the City of Hinton, multiple organizations and groups were involved. Event organizers...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

New sundries business opens in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A business in Princeton recently expanded. Sweet Pea Hill Boutique added the expanded shop to their business. Iron Hill Provisions and Sundries provides menswear, gourmet foods, and treats. Angela Hill, the owner of both Sweet Pea Hill and Iron Hill said she wouldn’t have imagined expanding had it not been for the overwhelming […]
PRINCETON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WVNT-TV

Power outages across Southern WV

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Multiple counties within our viewing area are dealing with power outages due to this afternoons storms. According to the American Electric Power Outage Map, four counties are dealing with more than 1,200 customers without power. These counties include McDowell, Wyoming, Fayette, and Raleigh Counties. The...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Witnesses recount I-79 shootout

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Paul Dorsey and Nathan Cook were travelling back from Camp Dawson when they came to the shootout. “My phone rang and it was someone in our lead vehicle and he said up here at mile marker 99 there’s something going on, there’s police officers out with their rifles,” said Dorsey.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNS

Raleigh man pleads guilty to meth, fentanyl possession

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Raleigh County man pleaded guilty today to possession of Heroine, Meth, Fentanyl, and large amounts of prescription medications. According court information, on September 21, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Larry Wayne Meadows’ Shady Spring home. During the search, officers found approximately 28 grams of meth, several grams […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Fayette County man sentenced to prison after violent attacks against ex-wife, neighbor, and son

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County man is sentenced to prison after attacking his ex-wife, son, and neighbor. Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, announces that on June 14, 2022, Dallas S. Kerr, age 44 of Cannelton, West Virginia, formerly of Kentucky and Mississippi, was sentenced by Chief Judge Thomas H. Ewing to not less than one year nor more than fifteen years in prison for the felony crime of burglary, not less than four years nor more than twenty years in prison for four felony counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm, and one year in jail for the misdemeanor crime of domestic battery. All the felony sentences will be served consecutively, and the misdemeanor will be served concurrently. Kerr pled no contest to these offenses on April 1, 2022. Kerr must spend a minimum of five years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Devon Pratt pleads guilty to second degree murder

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) – Devon Pratt of Cool Ridge WV, pleaded guilty to second degree murder for shooting Ronnie Lee Barker on December 25, 2020. After the investigation following the December 25 shooting, it was determined that Devon Pratt shot Ronnie Lee Barker who was unarmed and posed no threat to Pratt at the […]
COOL RIDGE, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy