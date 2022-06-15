ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Gov. Justice announces initiative to recruit, train, and strengthen West Virginia's EMS workforce

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kOzt_0gBd7T7y00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVDN) – Gov. Jim Justice announced on June 14th the launch of a new initiative to address the state’s need for additional trained Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals – a challenge that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funded through a $10 million portion of West Virginia’s allocation of CARES Act dollars, the new EMS WV: Answer the Call program will fund strategic initiatives that will bolster the state’s EMS workforce and equip communities to better care for West Virginia citizens now and into the future.

“As we’ve seen over and over again during the pandemic, our EMS workers are absolute heroes. Whenever we need help, they are always the first ones to run to the fire. But heroes like these don’t grow on trees. They’re few and far between and we need to act now to bring more of them into our state,” Gov. Justice said. “Through these new and expanded efforts to train more EMS professionals, not only will we reduce the burden on our existing workers, but we will also grow this profession in our state, safeguarding West Virginians for generations to come.”

In December 2021, Gov. Justice announced that West Virginia would allocate $10 million of its remaining CARES Act dollars to establish an Emergency Management Crisis Fund – providing resources to help first responders across the state. At the Governor’s direction, West Virginia’s Community and Technical College System (CTCS) has worked alongside legislators and EMS community partners to review current education and training opportunities for Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and paramedic careers, examine the gaps and needs, and form a strategy for expanding this critical workforce.

The Governor’s strategy includes investing in mobile ambulance simulators to allow educational programs to reach all of West Virginia – including the most rural and remote areas of the state, development of no-cost EMT training, training around mental health, EMS leadership, and geriatric EMS, medic packs for every EMS worker in West Virginia, investments to keep behavioral health providers in rural communities to limit the burden on EMS transportation, and a public relations campaign regarding EMS careers.

Work is currently underway to examine all available data sources regarding the EMS pipeline, current supply, and anticipated future demand. A communications campaign built around the theme “Answer the Call” is also being developed to help West Virginians seeking careers in these fields access the right information. Additionally, the state is purchasing five mobile ambulance simulators for local training opportunities, which will be managed by Healthnet Aeromedical Services.

To provide no-cost EMT training, the CTCS office has already provided 23 awards to 21 training facilities, totaling $870,000. Applications are still being accepted and organizations are encouraged to apply as soon as possible by emailing emsinitiative@wvhepc.edu if they have training capacity in their programs. In addition, 5,500 EMS packs – large, sturdy bags containing essential EMS equipment and supplies – are being sourced to help arm every EMS worker in the state with the tools they need to be successful in the field.

A snapshot of the initiative and current progress will be presented today to the Joint Committee on Volunteer Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services – a legislative interim committee focused on this and related issues.

The post Gov. Justice announces initiative to recruit, train, and strengthen West Virginia's EMS workforce appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Another tangled mess for line crews to tackle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Line crews who were near completion of a week-long effort to restore power across parts of West Virginia had additional days tacked onto the task Friday in a matter of minutes. “We peaked Tuesday morning at about 70,000 outages in West Virginia. We just had that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTAP

West Virginia bolstering emergency medical service workforce

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia is allocating $10 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to bolster the state’s emergency medical services workforce. The office of Gov. Jim Justice says the state technical college system, EMS community partners and lawmakers reviewed current education and training opportunities and looked at areas of need.
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports plateau in active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus remained about the same from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 1,855 active cases on Wednesday, compared to 1,854 on Tuesday. Another 556 new cases of the virus were received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Augusta Free Press

Forest Service invests $6M in deferred maintenance projects in West Virginia

Monongahela National Forest has received $6 million in funding from the 2020 Great American Outdoors Act to support seven projects across the Forest in 2022. These projects are part of $503 million in GAOA-funded investments across USDA-managed lands nationwide to address deferred maintenance, improve infrastructure, increase user access, and support rural economies while also meeting conservation goals.
FOREST, VA
WSAZ

Incident shuts down portion of I-79

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have confirmed there was an incident involving state police and other law enforcement officials along I-79 at the Weston interchange. The incident happened at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Crews from our sister station, WDTV, are at the scene gathering information. The northbound...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WBOY 12 News

Gov. Justice on I-79 incident where officer was shot

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Thursday made a statement about the incident on I-79 where an Upshur County Deputy was shot in the leg. In a Facebook post where he shared 12 News’s article, he wrote: “Cathy and I ask all West Virginians to pray for this Deputy and his family […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

Blenko Glass to sell 159th West Virginia birthday piece

MILTON, W.Va. — Blenko Glass Company’s annual West Virginia birthday piece goes on sale this Saturday. The 159th birthday piece, tilted “Cabin in the Woods,” was designed by glass artist Kelsey Murphy. “It’s shaped like a cabin and has a stopper looking like smoke coming out...
MILTON, WV
US News and World Report

Another Round of Severe Weather Knocks Out Power Across WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Another round of severe storms knocked out electricity to tens of thousands of customers across West Virginia on Friday. Appalachian Power said about 64,000 customers were without service throughout the state Friday evening, including more than 12,000 in Kanawha County, 9,300 in Fayette County and 6,900 in Mingo County.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Politics State#Politics Governor#Ems Wv#West Virginians
WBOY 12 News

DHHR reports death of 39-year-old woman: COVID update

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 654 new COVID cases and one additional death on June 16. On Wednesday, the DHHR reported 556 new COVID cases and three additional deaths. The DHHR did warn that a National Center for Health Statistics system update could impact its ability […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Lootpress

WVDNR announces West Virginia Gold Rush giveaway winners

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced today that 34 lucky anglers have been selected as prize winners as part of this year’s West Virginia Gold Rush giveaway. This year marked Gold Rush’s 5th anniversary. In commemoration of this milestone, the WVDNR and...
HOBBIES
WDTV

34 anglers selected as West Virginia Gold Rush giveaway winners

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced today that 34 lucky anglers have been selected as prize winners as part of this year’s West Virginia Gold Rush giveaway. This year marked Gold Rush’s 5th anniversary. In commemoration of this milestone, the WVDNR and...
HOBBIES
US News and World Report

Emergency Declared in West Virginia County Hit by Storms

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday declared a state of emergency for a northern West Virginia county hit by high winds and flash flooding from severe storms that caused one death. The declaration that will remain in effect for 30 days allows emergency responders...
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
WBOY 12 News

3D CT scanners coming to West Virginia Airports

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at the North Central West Virginia (NCWV) airport was recently equipped with a new 3D computed tomography scanner. Other scanners usually take 2D images just like an X-ray machine. However, this new scanner captures pictures of objects in 3D to improve explosives detection. Security officers […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is the cheapest state for household bills, study

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new report from doxo, a bill-paying app, ranked states according to household bills using their anonymized bill pay data, which they say covers 97% of US ZIP codes. The company found that the most expensive bill for US households is mortgage at a $1,368 average monthly bill, followed by rent […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy