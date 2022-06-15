ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Greenbrier County Board of Education to hold special meetings

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The Greenbrier County Board of Education will hold two special meetings this month at the board offices in the Kyle & Ann Fort Arts & Sciences Building, located on the New River Community and Technical College campus, 653 Court Street, Lewisburg.

On June 21 the meeting will be held at 2 p.m.

On the agenda: employee hearing for Eastern Greenbrier Middle School with the superintendent recommending termination.

Another meeting will be held on June 29 at 1 p.m. in the board office.

On the agenda: budget supplement requests, budget transfer requests, and payment of invoices with the superintendent recommending approval.

Comments / 0

