Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarships given to area students

RAINELLE (WVDN) – This year, 34 Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarships were given to deserving students at six area high schools.

They are as follows.

Hailey Chattin, Jordan Feamster, Marisa Kelly and Brianna Smith of James Monroe High School;

Hunter Curran, Benjamin Dunz, Makala Ervine and Cassandra Coats of Pocahontas High School;

Ceili Allder, Liana Brooks, Hanna Bully, Ryan Meadows, Rylee Norman and Ashlee Thompson of Greenbrier East High School;

Brandon Alderson, Braelee Brown, Kristen Church, Kaleen Fisher, Kadence Fox, Olivia Goins, Chase McClung, Olivia Mooney, Alyssa Snyder and Natalie Agee of Greenbrier West High School;

Landon James, Ryan Cooper, Colin Woods, Colson Ford, Devon Brown and Cory Kincaid of Meadow Bridge High School; and

Ashton Petitt, Sidney Chapman, Sarah Bays and Emma Brumfield of Midland Trail High School.

Money for the Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Fund is raised by raffles, donations and a poker run that is held each year in September. They have raised over $216,000 in scholarship funds.

This year’s 16th annual poker run is scheduled for Sept. 10.

