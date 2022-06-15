Kaleen Fisher to cheer at Concord

CHARMCO (WVDN) -Recently graduated Greenbrier West cheerleader Kaleen Fisher does not plan on putting her cheer shoes in the closet just yet.

The Meadow Bridge native has signed to extend her cheerleading career at least four more years at Concord University.

Fisher got into cheer at five years old, doing gymnastics and all-star cheer by age eight.

“Cheer became a big part of my life. I love competitive cheerleading, and I am excited that I will get to continue for Concord in the fall,” Fisher said.

Fisher always has had her heart set on the school.

“I chose Concord because I heard it was a good school, and I wanted to follow in my mom’s footsteps and go to the same college as she did.”

“I did have another school looking at me — Glenville State University offered me to cheer with them,” she added.

Making the move to the next level can be extremely challenging, but Fisher believes that her time at Greenbrier West has prepared her for what is next. She also plans to use that knowledge when it is time to reach her personal goals.

“I have learned that it takes a lot of dedication, determination, commitment, responsibility and leadership skills” to succeed, Fisher said.

“I plan to take everything I have learned at Greenbrier West, carry it with me and use it for my future endeavors. The goals I have set for myself when I get to Concord are to excel academically and cheer my heart out,” she said.

Adding to that, she quoted Little Paulson, “Make yourself a priority, and at the end of the day, you’re your longest commitment.”

When looking for inspiration to reach her goals, Fisher wasted no time in naming her biggest influences.

“My mom, dad, brother, Paw-Paw and GG would have to be my biggest inspiration and supporters. They have been with me every step of the way, and have kept me on my feet,” she said.

“When I felt like giving up with cheer, my family always pushed me to continue on. They have supported me in the good and bad times and have taught me I can do anything I put my mind to,” Fisher continued.

As she moves on, Fisher leaves a message behind for her former cheer teammates.

“Stick with it. No matter how often you feel like quitting and giving up, keep pushing. Because once you’re a senior and you walk across that stage, you can reflect on every moment and memory you made,” she said.

At Concord, Fisher will major in occupational therapy with a minor in social work.

