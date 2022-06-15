ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charmco, WV

Kaleen Fisher to cheer at Concord

By Brandon Baker
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

CHARMCO (WVDN) -Recently graduated Greenbrier West cheerleader Kaleen Fisher does not plan on putting her cheer shoes in the closet just yet.

The Meadow Bridge native has signed to extend her cheerleading career at least four more years at Concord University.

Fisher got into cheer at five years old, doing gymnastics and all-star cheer by age eight.

“Cheer became a big part of my life. I love competitive cheerleading, and I am excited that I will get to continue for Concord in the fall,” Fisher said.

Fisher always has had her heart set on the school.

“I chose Concord because I heard it was a good school, and I wanted to follow in my mom’s footsteps and go to the same college as she did.”

“I did have another school looking at me — Glenville State University offered me to cheer with them,” she added.

Making the move to the next level can be extremely challenging, but Fisher believes that her time at Greenbrier West has prepared her for what is next. She also plans to use that knowledge when it is time to reach her personal goals.

“I have learned that it takes a lot of dedication, determination, commitment, responsibility and leadership skills” to succeed, Fisher said.

“I plan to take everything I have learned at Greenbrier West, carry it with me and use it for my future endeavors. The goals I have set for myself when I get to Concord are to excel academically and cheer my heart out,” she said.

Adding to that, she quoted Little Paulson, “Make yourself a priority, and at the end of the day, you’re your longest commitment.”

When looking for inspiration to reach her goals, Fisher wasted no time in naming her biggest influences.

“My mom, dad, brother, Paw-Paw and GG would have to be my biggest inspiration and supporters. They have been with me every step of the way, and have kept me on my feet,” she said.

“When I felt like giving up with cheer, my family always pushed me to continue on. They have supported me in the good and bad times and have taught me I can do anything I put my mind to,” Fisher continued.

As she moves on, Fisher leaves a message behind for her former cheer teammates.

“Stick with it. No matter how often you feel like quitting and giving up, keep pushing. Because once you’re a senior and you walk across that stage, you can reflect on every moment and memory you made,” she said.

At Concord, Fisher will major in occupational therapy with a minor in social work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fg4Hb_0gBd5zFW00
Kaleen Fisher

The post Kaleen Fisher to cheer at Concord appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

The MacArthur Skating Rink: A Monument to Memories

MACARTHUR, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The MacArthur Skating Rink building has been a fixture in Raleigh County for 70 years, and the structure stands as a testament to some of the most treasured memories in the lives of generations of residents. The now defunct establishment still stands at its Robert...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

What are Lemonade Days?

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–If you live in Mercer County, you probably know what Lemonade Days are. Lemonade Days were started by the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias many years ago. If the temperature at the Mercer County Airport reaches 90 degrees or higher, the chamber along with volunteers hand out lemonade at three locations: […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concord University#Gymnastics#Competitive Cheerleading
WSAZ

Viewers share photos of storm damage

(WSAZ) - As thousands of people from our region and beyond deal with power outages from Friday’s strong to severe thunderstorms, viewers are sending us images of the damage left behind. Man, West Virginia, located in Logan County, appears to be among the hardest hit. Viewer Caleb Browning gave...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV churches to observe National Eucharistic Revival—What is that?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The weekend of June 18 and June 19 marks the first local events of the Catholic Church’s three-year National Eucharistic Revival, and churches in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will hold Eucharistic processions in observance. During Eucharistic processions, priests lead families and organizations throughout the streets, carrying the Blessed Sacrament inside a […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNT-TV

Power outages across Southern WV

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Multiple counties within our viewing area are dealing with power outages due to this afternoons storms. According to the American Electric Power Outage Map, four counties are dealing with more than 1,200 customers without power. These counties include McDowell, Wyoming, Fayette, and Raleigh Counties. The...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Ascend West Virginia welcomes 33 new citizens to Lewisburg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ascend West Virginia is welcoming its second class of new citizens that are moving to the Mountain State from 19 different states. Leaders of the program on Tuesday announced 33 people are relocating to the Greenbrier Valley from as far away as California. Ascend WV is...
LEWISBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meadow Bridge, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Charmco, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Fayette; Gilmer; Greenbrier; Jackson; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mercer; Mingo; Monroe; Nicholas; Pocahontas; Putnam; Raleigh; Roane; Summers; Wayne; Webster; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 384 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BRAXTON CABELL CALHOUN CLAY FAYETTE GILMER GREENBRIER JACKSON KANAWHA LINCOLN LOGAN MASON MCDOWELL MERCER MINGO MONROE NICHOLAS POCAHONTAS PUTNAM RALEIGH ROANE SUMMERS WAYNE WEBSTER WYOMING
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Coonskin Pool opens to public for free

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be no admission cost to enter the Coonskin pool Thursday, June 16 or Friday June 17. In conjunction with the Kanawha County Commission, Kanawha County Parks and Recreation will open Coonskin Pool for free. “Due to the extreme heat, power outages throughout the area...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

New sundries business opens in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A business in Princeton recently expanded. Sweet Pea Hill Boutique added the expanded shop to their business. Iron Hill Provisions and Sundries provides menswear, gourmet foods, and treats. Angela Hill, the owner of both Sweet Pea Hill and Iron Hill said she wouldn’t have imagined expanding had it not been for the overwhelming […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

A new Bark Park makes its way to Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A new dog park is coming to the heart of Mercer County. Crews with the City of Princeton are in the process of putting together the new Bark Park which is located behind the Princeton Recreation Center. The park features two spacious fenced portions for small and larger dogs, benches for their owners […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Greenlight Dispensary holds event to get marijuana card

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A local dispensary planned an event to help inform the public about Medical Marijuana. Greenlight Dispensary in Princeton will hold a patient drive event at their shop in Expert Circle. The event features a friendly dispensary staff who can answer questions about Medical Marijuana. Brittany Elmore, General Manager of the Princeton Greenlight Dispensary […]
PRINCETON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Here are the top 10 films shot in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — You may not think of West Virginia as a filmmaking state, but the Mountain State has seen plenty of critically acclaimed films come through its mountains. This list was compiled using the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) website. Here are some facts about West Virginia moviemaking: McDowell County was the only county […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Foster parents struggle as Walmart no longer accepts vouchers

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Foster parents in West Virginia are struggling as Walmart is no longer accepting Foster Parent vouchers. Foster parents in West Virginia receive a $300 voucher to make purchases such as clothes, diapers, car seats, or baby formula for their foster kids. But, with Walmart no longer accepting the vouchers, many foster […]
WSAZ

Teen pleads guilty in deadly shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A boy who was 17 at the time of a deadly shooting last March in St. Albans has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, the Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s office said Wednesday. In addition, the teen, who is identified as Eli Nelson, will be tried...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy