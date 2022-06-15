ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

The McPolin Barn Door is Open this Saturday

By TownLift // TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47nwoj_0gBd5PfU00

PARK CITY, Utah. — Park City Municipal and Friends of the Farm are hosting the ‘Your Barn Door is Open!’ event this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the historic McPolin Farm.

Purchased in 1990 by the city to preserve the original homestead and protect open space along the entry corridor, the farm has since been extensively refurbished, including a structural upgrade.

It’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Erected in 1922, Patrick and Grace McPolin inherited the farm and operated it as a dairy farm. They eventually sold it in 1947 to D. A. Osguthorpe, a Salt Lake veterinarian.

McPolin Barn by KHatch on Sketchfab

Tickets for Saturday’s event $30/person, children five and younger are free.

Parking is not available at the farm. Please walk, bike, or ride public transit. Shuttles will run from the PC MARC between 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., with return trips from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Dogs aren’t allowed at the event.


