Benji Davies’ ‘Storm Whale’ Children’s Books Get Animated Adaptation from Lupus Films

Benji Davies’ “Storm Whale” children’s books are getting an animated adaptation from Lupus Films , the studio behind the adaptation of Judith Kerr’s “The Tiger Who Came to Tea.”

Lupus are working on a series of three films based on the books, which are published by Simon and Schuster.

The three half-hour specials will be written and directed by Robin Shaw (“The Tiger Who Came to Tea”) and known as The Storm Whale Trilogy.

The books, which explore friendship, loneliness, love and courage, tell the story of a young boy called Noi. Everyday his father, a single parent and fisherman, goes out to catch fish in his boat while Noi is left to explore the small island on which they live. With only some sleepy cats and shy sea creatures for company, Noi finds he is lonely. So when a baby whale washes up on the island, Noi tries to secretly care for it at home – an act that ends up bringing him close to his dad.

Across three films – “The Storm Whale,” “The Storm Whale in Winter” and “Grandma Bird” – audiences will watch Noi (and his whale) grow up and find their place in the world.

Ruth Fielding and Camilla Deakin (“We’re Going on a Bear Hunt”) will produce for Lupus films. James Bond compose David Arnold will write the score.

“I’m so excited to bring Benji Davies’s gorgeous books to the screen,” said director Robin Shaw. “They are already bestsellers and will translate perfectly into wonderful family viewing with real global appeal. As well as being visually stunning, they are tremendously engaging as we follow Noi’s journey from a shy, quiet soul to a happy and self-assured boy. We are sure that kids everywhere will relate to his struggles to communicate his feelings, and his thrilling adventures across the trilogy as he grows his confidence.”



Fielding added: “It’s a real pleasure to bring The Storm Whale Trilogy to life on screen. The books look so beautiful and perfectly suit Lupus’s trademark hand-drawn animation style, which really captures their essence. The stories are both poignant and exciting, with truly engaging characters and perilous adventures that are sure to have kids on the edge of their seats, and it’s a joy to watch Noi’s character develop across the three films. I’m sure they’re going to be a huge success.”

