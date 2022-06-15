Arrest made in Bolivar Street shooting

One arrest has been made in the shooting death of 17-year-old Caleb Martinez, a teen who was killed on Bolivar Street in February .

Michael Rodela was arrested on a murder warrant Tuesday.

Two teens originally were arrested in the West Side killing, but Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Pena said that further investigation found that witness accounts contradicted information gathered by detectives.

One of the teens was arrested at school . He was released when his parents were able to produce video proving he was at home when the shooting happened.

In a Corpus Christi Police Department probable cause statement, the arresting officer states 17-year-old Rodela was seen in a black SUV. Once the vehicle pulled over, the officer states Rodela got out of the car and took off running. The report states he was trying to climb a nearby fence when police pulled up and ordered him to get on the ground. He did.

While in the unit, the report states he unbuckled his seat belt and freed himself from one handcuff, but did not escape. He also was placed under arrest for evading police.

