Justin Bieber ‘getting better every single day’ after condition caused partial facial paralysis, wife Hailey says

Justin Bieber is on the road to recovery.

The pop star’s wife, model Hailey Bieber, says her husband is “doing really well” after experiencing partial facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

“He is getting better every single day,” Hailey said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Wednesday. “He’s feeling a lot better, and obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen.”

Hailey, known as Hailey Baldwin before marrying Bieber, said it’s been “really amazing” to see an outpouring of support for Justin after he announced his health issue last week.

“He’s gonna be totally OK, and I’m just grateful that he’s fine,” she said.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by a shingles virus that impacts a facial nerve. Justin, 28, spoke about the condition in an Instagram video last week.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking,” he said. “I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move.”

Justin’s health scare comes after Hailey suffered a mini-stroke in March and underwent a procedure to close a small opening in her heart.

She said Wednesday that she’s “doing well” and no longer on medication.