According to information provided by the Kutztown Folk Festival, the fest will be held in person for the first time since 2019. This year, visitors will rediscover a festival recognized nationally for its authentic crafts, food, entertainment, and interpretive demonstrations, as it weaves some fresh perspectives into its traditional landscape. A new Face of the Festival is Berks County native and Kutztown University alumna Heather Zimmerman who was named director of the folk festival in June 2021. She is the first woman festival director in the event’s 72-year history.

KUTZTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO