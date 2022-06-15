ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents Outraged After 12 Kids Drink Floor Sealant Instead of Milk at Camp

By Shira Li Bartov
 3 days ago
After students sipping the sealant complained about its taste, two staff members tried the liquid, wondering if it was spoiled...

Kiki Yoder
3d ago

Milk & Floor Sealent.2 Very Different liquids.WHO WAS IT THA Could NOT READ the packaging & put sealent in the milk Dispenser?? Milk is/must be kept cold.Sealants are kept rm.temp.This is A Huge Human Error!!.IF U can't identify milk from poison, You shouldnt be in the kitchen or volunteering any where near children!!

Darlene WW
3d ago

Mislabeled down the line from delivery to storage and inventory? A lot to accept. Who is responsible for quality control? Cant pass this off without an individual or department being held accountable . Termination is in order. No way around.

Deborah Brown
3d ago

stupid people who just hurry up get it done,where is reading the label as about to open occurring? do not just assume it is ok. I'm making a judge ment here but if this is an example of CommonCore education we all are better with home schooling. read the label! and new concept think! if not english oriented one could at least compare printing of two different packages .

