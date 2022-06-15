'Selfish' Woman Backed for Not Babysitting Nieces
"Do not give them money, and do not let them push you into doing something you are mentally incapable of," a Redditor said. "They are the selfish...www.newsweek.com
"Do not give them money, and do not let them push you into doing something you are mentally incapable of," a Redditor said. "They are the selfish...www.newsweek.com
The brother’s children are the responsibility of him and his wife. I wouldn’t babysit for them anymore, if they can’t respect my need to have time to grieve.
FIRST OFF YOU OWE THEM NOTHING ,you've already tended them more than they deserve or should have expected ,they should pay you , because the cost of daycare runs into the thousands in a year and they should have had the wherewithall to sustain those cost when they had kids ,second SAY NO AND STICK TO IT , because for sure they'll need you again,so hear the threats if any are made and disregard them
tell them the free babysitting is done. if they can't respect you and the fact you lost a good friend then you oqe them nothing. they ve been taking advantage of you
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 15