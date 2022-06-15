ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

'Selfish' Woman Backed for Not Babysitting Nieces

By Amanda Spence
Newsweek
 3 days ago
"Do not give them money, and do not let them push you into doing something you are mentally incapable of," a Redditor said. "They are the selfish...

Eva Janese
3d ago

The brother’s children are the responsibility of him and his wife. I wouldn’t babysit for them anymore, if they can’t respect my need to have time to grieve.

Paula Sanders
3d ago

FIRST OFF YOU OWE THEM NOTHING ,you've already tended them more than they deserve or should have expected ,they should pay you , because the cost of daycare runs into the thousands in a year and they should have had the wherewithall to sustain those cost when they had kids ,second SAY NO AND STICK TO IT , because for sure they'll need you again,so hear the threats if any are made and disregard them

Jan Smedley
2d ago

tell them the free babysitting is done. if they can't respect you and the fact you lost a good friend then you oqe them nothing. they ve been taking advantage of you

Aabha Gopan

Pregnant wife leaves party after her husband cracked an insensitive joke

According to a study, jokes increase satisfaction in marriage, and partners should explore the role of humor in their relationship. However, sometimes jokes can be insulting. Insulting includes a person using words to manipulate, assault, ridicule, and degrade another person. Any form of derogatory comments could bring down the recipient's self-esteem, negatively affecting their psychological health.
Lefty Graves

Cheating husband calls/texts wife 27 times in half hour

Cheating husband calls/texts wife 27 times in half-hour. **This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. My friend and I decided to carpool for a conference that we had to attend for work. We were enjoying the trip and some time away from our daily routine. As we drove, she shared with me that she was sure her husband was cheating on her.
Aabha Gopan

Mother asks daughter not to have a third kid

Like parents, grandparents play a significant role in the child’s development. While parents offer lessons on respect, grandparents do the same differently without the traditional authoritative role.
Gillian Sisley

Mom Puts Lock on 10-Year-Old Son's Door to Keep Out Cousins

Every person needs privacy and has a right to it. This is part of human psychology and something that makes human beings very unique compared to other creatures in the world. With that said, people are not always considerate of boundaries and the privacy of others. When a person's privacy or boundaries are violated, it can leave them feeling very exposed.
