ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

The Best New Hair and Scalp Products Launching in June

By Marci Robin
Allure
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot take: This is the summer of the scalp. Considering how sweaty things are gonna get, we can't pay attention to just our hair while our scalps are at their oiliest. That's like painting your nails without doing a base...

www.allure.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

This Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Call It The ‘Fountain Of Youth’—& It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I can’t tell you the exact place, but somewhere online the other day I saw a meme about putting all of your hope into your moisturizer. As in, hoping that it can transform your skin—get rid of any acne, signs of aging, smooth out dry patches, all the things—instantly. Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as a magic moisturizer out there (though there are some really incredible face lotions available). But, there is such thing as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Scalps#New Favorite#Naturally Drenched#Drunk Elephant#Briogeo And Matrix
shefinds

These Eye Makeup Mistakes Add Years To Your Face, According To Makeup Artists

Makeup gives us the power to highlight all of our best features and conceal the things we would rather not show off; for this reason, perfecting your technique is one of the best ways to effectively achieve a more youthful appearance. However, veering in the wrong direction can result in the opposite outcome and age you instantly—especially when it comes to eye makeup.
MAKEUP
shefinds

Experts Say This Is The Best Type Of Shampoo To Use If You Want Thicker Hair

Not all shampoos are created equal. While the right fit for your hair can be a total game-changer, the wrong ingredients can be detrimental to your hair and scalp health, which is why it’s so important to consider the type of products you’re using. If you don’t think twice about the bottle you grab in the hair care aisle, it may be time to reconsider—especially if you struggle with fine or thinning hair. For those who are looking for the best way to bring volume and life back to their hair, we’re here to help with some expert advice.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Showering Mistakes That Are Worsening Your Hair Loss

While hair loss may be inevitable with age, there are still certain showering mistakes to look out for that experts say could exacerbate or worsen thinning hair. With that said, we reached out to hair stylists, hair and scalp experts to learn more about 3 common errors one might make when washing their hair. The health of your locks, of course, can be strengthened with a balanced diet and supplementation recommended by a doctor, but also through delicate care when your hair is wet (as that is its most vulnerable state). Read on from tips and suggestions from Caleb Backe, health and wellness expert for Maple Holistics, Lauren Udoh, hair stylist and ‌Hair‌ ‌Creative‌ ‌Director‌ ‌of‌ ‌WigReports and Vanessa Thomas, cosmetic chemist, and founder of Freelance Formulations,
HAIR CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

17 Slimming Hairstyles for Overweight Women Over 60

The best hairstyles for overweight women over 60 flatter a fuller face shape, creating an illusion of a slimmer look. “Keep your hair off your shoulders,” Walden suggests. “Make sure you have layers to produce the ability to have height in your tresses. This balances your hair to your body type,” she adds.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
shefinds

How This Anti-Aging Blush Hack Can Lift Your Face, According To A Makeup Artist

Trying to hide signs of aging is definitely easier said than done. As you grow older, it has probably become more difficult to conceal your fine lines, wrinkles, and eye bags. (Don’t worry, we totally understand how it feels.) In fact, there’s no denying that for many of us, we’ve spent a little extra money on skincare products and clinical treatments. These can obviously be great investments, but they don’t always get the job one—which is why sometimes, we turn to makeup.
MAKEUP
shefinds

4 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Experts

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 4, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists to learn more about classic haircuts for anyone over 50 that are no less trendy, stylish or gorgeous and are designed to enhance your features.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

This $9 Firming Collagen Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Have Stopped Getting Botox—& It’s on Sale For Memorial Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s nice to know that we’re living in a time where getting cosmetic procedures done like plastic surgery is no longer looked down upon (It shouldn’t be! Do what makes you the most confident! Especially if it’s safe and done by a medical professional!) But for some, going under the knife isn’t in the cards, and finding alternatives that work similarly is like finding a needle in a haystack—nearly impossible to do, but...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Kitchn

This Under $20 Amazon Organizer Saves So Much Cabinet and Counter Space — and It Has Over 10,000 Five-Star Reviews

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re anything like me, many parts of your kitchen (and I mean many) are constantly on the brink of chaos. One wrong move — a pan pulled out from the middle of the pile, a new addition to my cookware collection — and the whole house of cards that is my kitchen “organization” is falling to the ground.
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles & It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye...
SHOPPING
SELF

The 21 Best Conditioners That Will Hydrate Your Hair, According to Experts

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Achieving silky, glamorous hair is a process, especially if you are working on repairing prior damage. A solid hair routine typically involves tapping in the best shampoos, conditioners, hair masks, and hair oils. If you’re a frequent user of hairstyling tools, you know the value of investing in a good conditioner that will keep your locks smooth and healthy. Whereas your shampoo works to remove oil from your scalp, conditioners are designed to replenish moisture and hydration in targeted areas. Having color-treated, dry hair, fine hair, or textured hair types all factor into things you should consider when making the buy for hair products.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy